Buffalo Bills hire Ronald Curry as team’s new QBs coach

The Buffalo Bills made several additions to their coaching staff on Wednesday, February 7. Among those joining the team is Ronald Curry, who fills the role of quarterbacks coach for the team. The move to hire Curry reunites him with offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

Together, Curry and Brady were part of Sean Payton’s offensive staff with the New Orleans Saints in 2017 and 2018. With the Saints, Curry held the dual role of passing game coordinator / quarterbacks coach for Payton’s offense.

More info on Bills new quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry pic.twitter.com/hL8y4vobv8 — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) February 7, 2024

Early in the day, Aaron Wilson was first to break the news that Curry was set to join the Bills.

#Bills expected to make important hire today for offensive coaching staff, adding former #Saints passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry, per #NFL sources @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 7, 2024

Later in the morning, Dan Fetes provided some further insight into the expected move.

The #Bills appear to be benefiting from the Saints cleaning house in their coaching staff...



Ronald Curry has ties to Joe Brady, is viewed as a 'rising coach' around the league and interviewed for OC jobs last offseason.



Fresh eyes for Josh Allen and Buffalo's offense. https://t.co/eIQQpzwUxV — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) February 7, 2024

Curry is perhaps best remembered from his UNC days, where as a dual-sport athlete he played both football and basketball for the Tarheels. On the gridiron, Curry led the offense as the team’s quarterback, and on the court he made his mark as a guard.

Before entering the professional coaching ranks, Curry played wide receiver in the NFL, having spent time with the Oakland Raiders (2002-2008), Detroit Lions (2009), and St. Louis Rams (2009). Curry played a key role while with the Raiders, making 193 receptions for 2,347 yards with 13 touchdowns in seven seasons.

Ronald Curry entered the world of coaching as an offensive assistant with the San Francisco 49ers (2014-2015). Curry then made his move to New Orleans, in the same role of offensive assistant for two seasons (2016-2017) before transitioning to the Saints’ wide receivers coach role for three seasons (2018-2020), and then finally ascending to quarterbacks coach with the team the past three seasons (2021-2023).