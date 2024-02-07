Jahmile Addae named new CBs coach with Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills made several additions to their coaching staff on Wednesday, February 7. On the defensive side of the ball, Jahmile Addae was hired as the team’s new cornerbacks coach. Addae’s new role with Buffalo marks his first NFL coaching opportunity.

Prior to joining the Bills, Addae most recently spent time in NCAA football with the Miami Hurricanes as their secondary coach, and earlier with the Georgia Bulldogs as the team’s defensive backs coach.

Coaching staff hirings: Jahmile Addae (cornerbacks), Ronald Curry (quarterbacks), Christian Taylor (defensive quality control) pic.twitter.com/OaPiqdJamB — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) February 7, 2024

Jonathan Jones was first to break the news that Addae was headed to Orchard Park, NY

The Bills are planning to hire Jahmile Addae as their new cornerbacks coach, source says. Addae was most recently with the University of Miami and Georgia before that. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) February 7, 2024

Before Addae’s hiring, One Bills Drive did not have dedicated cornerbacks coach, per Alaina Getzenberg

Bills continuing to add to the defensive staff. This was not a specific role that the Bills had on the coaching staff last year. https://t.co/KtdSCrJBoY — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) February 7, 2024

Getzenberg also tweeted that “The Bills and defensive backs/passing game coordinator John Butler mutually agreed to part ways, per sources. Puts this news in further context.”

As a player, Jahmile Addae was a four-year starter at cornerback for the West Virginia Mountaineers. After participating in the 2006 Senior Bowl and then the NFL Scouting Combine that same year, Addae went undrafted — signing on as a free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His time in Florida came to an end in-season, at which point he finished the 2007 regular season with the Indianapolis Colts.

After Addae’s rookie season in the NFL, he made the decision to transition to coaching. As a teacher from the sideline and on the gridiron during the week, Addae has carved out an enduring legacy as an NCAA football coach and also within the front offices of collegiate football programs.

Addae’s roots in coaching began with West Virginia in 2007, where he was a graduate assistant. From 2008-2009, Addae headed north to Michigan in the same role as graduate assistant. Following his time in Michigan, Addae was hired as director of player development with the Cincinnati Bearcats (2010). Addae then took over as running backs coach with the Bearcats (2011-2012).

After three seasons in Cincinnati, Addae made his way to Arizona, joining the Wildcats’ football program as an analyst (2013-2015), Addae’s tenure in Arizona marked his first opportunity to directly coach the defensive side of the football. For two seasons (2016-2017), Addae took over as Arizona’s defensive backs coach.

From there, Jahmile Addae made his way back north to the Minnesota Golden Gophers, joining their football program as defensive backs coach for the 2018 season. Then in 2019, Addae went back to West Virginia as the team’s defensive secondary coach, before a promotion in 2020 as the Mountaineers’ co-defensive coordinator/cornerbacks coach.

In 2021, Addae was part of the Georgia Bulldogs’ football coaching staff, in the role of defensive backs coach. His last stop before joining the Buffalo Bills was with the Miami Hurricanes, in the capacity of secondary coach of the ‘Canes football program for two seasons (2022-2023).