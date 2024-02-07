Buffalo Bills name Christian Taylor defensive QC coach

The Buffalo Bills made several additions to their coaching staff on Wednesday, February 7. Christian Taylor joins One Bills Drive as the team’s new defensive quality control coach.

Taylor brings 16 years of college football coaching experience to his new role with the Bills — which is his first coaching opportunity in the NFL.

William & Mary (W&M) has played a key role in Taylor’s career. He played quarterback for the Tribe (2002-2006) before getting his first opportunity as a coach with his alma mater. With his on-field experience at QB and his background in kinesiology, he entered the coaching ranks with W&M as tight ends coach (2009) before a promotion to quarterbacks coach in 2010.

After two seasons coaching with W&M, Taylor accepted the role of offensive assistant with the San Diego State Aztecs for the 2010 season. In 2011, Taylor joined the Michigan Wolverines’ football program in that same role.

Taylor then spent two seasons with the San Diego Toreros as the football program’s running backs coach (2012-2013). In 2014, Taylor joined Illinois Wesleyan University as offensive coordinator (2014-2015).

In a move back to work again with the Toreros, Taylor accepted the position of wide receivers coach (2016-2017), before a promotion to co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach 2018, culminating at offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach in 2019 with San Diego.

Taylor’s last stop before joining the Bills was as offensive coordinator/running backs coach in a return to W&M.

As you may recall, Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott has a strong connection to William & Mary, having played safety for the Tribe and later as a graduate assistant for the team’s coaching staff.

Apart from the collegiate connection to McDermott, what stands out most with Christian Taylor’s is his lack of experience on the defensive side of football. Such a move is not unheard of and there are plenty of successful examples to point to that should build confidence in his ability to function as a defensive quality control coach. This is a great opportunity for him to transition to the NFL, and gain further diversify his coaching resume.