The Buffalo Bills continue to fine-tune their coaching staff, bringing in three new faces to join head coach Sean McDermott’s staff.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks discusses the news that Buffalo has hired Jahmile Addae as the new cornerbacks coach, Ronald Curry as the quarterbacks coach, and Christian Taylor as the defensive quality control coach.
Bills add a trio of coaches to their staff
Get to know Jahmile Addae, a successful college football coach since 2007, Ronald Curry, whose success as an NFL wide receiver helped him transition to the coaching ranks, and Christian Taylor, who brings 16 years of college football coaching experience to the Bills.
- Bills name new QB, CB coaches, part ways with John Butler - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills, DBs coach mutually agree to part ways; team hires new QB and CB coaches - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills add three coaches to Sean McDermott’s staff - WGR 550
- Bills hire Ronald Curry as QB coach, Jahmile Addae as CBs coach and Christian Taylor as defensive assistant - BuffaloBills.com
- New Buffalo Bills quarterbacks coach has past with OC Joe Brady (5 things to know) - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills hire former NFL player and basketball star as QB coach: What to know about Ronald Curry - Democrat & Chronicle
Latest Bills mock drafts
We check in with some of the football experts to get their thoughts on who the Bills should select with the 28th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
- Buffalo Bills Mock Draft Watch 1.0 | 2024 - BuffaloBills.com
- NFL mock draft: Buffalo Bills add a weapon for Josh Allen - Democrat & Chronicle
- Separating Bills draft needs into tiers: Which positions need the most help? - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Fewer underclassmen in draft likely to have negative impact on Bills’ late-round picks - Buffalo News
Damar Hamlin’s eying NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors
Safety Damar Hamlin’s comeback is not complete and his journey back from suffering his cardiac arrest incident during the 2022 NFL season is still ongoing. But on Thursday night, Hamlin’s comeback quest marches on during the NFL Honors awards ceremony, as Hamlin is one of the finalists for Comeback Player of the Year.
- ‘Trying to get back to myself’: Hamlin’s comeback quest goes on - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills blog
- NFL Awards 2024 event includes Damar Hamlin — will he win comeback race? | wgrz.com
- How to watch NFL Honors 2024 | Josh Allen finalist for MVP, Damar Hamlin up for CPOY & more - BuffaloBills.com
Loading comments...