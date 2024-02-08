The Buffalo Bills continue to fine-tune their coaching staff, bringing in three new faces to join head coach Sean McDermott’s staff.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks discusses the news that Buffalo has hired Jahmile Addae as the new cornerbacks coach, Ronald Curry as the quarterbacks coach, and Christian Taylor as the defensive quality control coach.

Bills add a trio of coaches to their staff

Get to know Jahmile Addae, a successful college football coach since 2007, Ronald Curry, whose success as an NFL wide receiver helped him transition to the coaching ranks, and Christian Taylor, who brings 16 years of college football coaching experience to the Bills.

Latest Bills mock drafts

We check in with some of the football experts to get their thoughts on who the Bills should select with the 28th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Damar Hamlin’s eying NFL Comeback Player of the Year honors

Safety Damar Hamlin’s comeback is not complete and his journey back from suffering his cardiac arrest incident during the 2022 NFL season is still ongoing. But on Thursday night, Hamlin’s comeback quest marches on during the NFL Honors awards ceremony, as Hamlin is one of the finalists for Comeback Player of the Year.

