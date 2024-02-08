 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Buffalo Bills hire Matt Edwards as assistant DL coach

Edwards joins the Bills after two seasons with the Raiders

By Matt Byham
/ new
NFL: JAN 09 Titans at Texans Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills continue adding new talent to their coaching department, with Matt Edwards the latest to join One Bills Drive. Announced Thursday afternoon, Edwards joins the Bills as assistant defensive line coach, and will work alongside defensive line coach Marcus West, who was recently promoted by the team.

Prior to being hired by Buffalo, Edwards spent the two previous seasons as a defensive assistant and pass rush specialist coach with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Before his Vegas residency, Edwards entered the world of NFL coaching with the Tennessee Titans. Through four seasons with the Titans, Edwards held the titles of defensive assistant and assistant special teams coach.

Matt Edwards cut his coaching teeth in college football, and boasts a resume 15 years in the making at the NCAA level. Edwards’ first opportunity came in 2003 as a linebackers coach with the College of Wooster. After four seasons, Edwards headed for Kent State in the role of defensive line coach (2006-2010). From there, Edwards was hired by Miami of Ohio as the football program’s defensive ends coach, linebackers coach, and special teams coordinator (2011-2012). Edwards’ next move was to Florida Atlantic University in 2013 as that program’s defensive line coach and special teams coordinator. Matt Edwards most recent college football coaching stop was as defensive coordinator with Tiffin University’s football program (2014-2017).

As a player, Matt Edwards played both defensive end and linebacker at Miami of Ohio.

In This Stream

All our coverage of 2024 Buffalo Bills coaching and front-office changes

View all 22 stories

More From Buffalo Rumblings

Loading comments...