13th annual NFL Honors Awards, open thread

Tonight’s annual NFL Honors Awards ceremony begins at 9 p.m. EST, bringing together some of the NFL’s best and brightest stars hoping to hear their name called during the 13th edition of this end-of-season celebration.

There are a few Buffalo Bills players who are in contention for some of the event’s most prestigious awards. Quarterback Josh Allen was named a finalist for the Associated Press NFL MVP award, bolstered by his league-leading touchdown total (44) and for all that he means to his team on any given down. Subtract Josh Allen from the Bills and things look vastly different at One Bills Drive.

Safety Damar Hamlin will be in attendance as a finalist for the Associated Press NFL Comeback Player of the Year, following his return to the gridiron after recovering to play throughout the 2023 NFL season. Hamlin may not have the flashy stats of other finalists like quarterback Baker Mayfield, but there is no guidance in how voters select the Comeback Player — meaning stats and playing time might not be most important during any given vote. Hamlin played in seven games total (five regular season and both playoff games), contributing on special teams and as a reserve safety. Hamlin has already been selected as the Pro Football Writers of America 2023 Comeback Player of the Year. Instead of giving in, Hamlin made a full recovery and then chose to pay it forward, echoing the giving nature of Bills Mafia. Hamlin’s Chasing M’s Foundation was founded as a resource “dedicated to the development, health & safety of youth through sports, engagement activities, training & programming.”

As for left tackle Dion Dawkins, he’s a finalist for what many players believe to be the most significant personal and professional achievement in the NFL — the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award. This is the second consecutive season Dawkins has been the Buffalo Bills’ nominee, and there may be no one better suited to represent the award. Dawkins is a natural people person, whose larger-than-life personality knows no limit — perhaps exceeded only by his generous heart. Dawkins is as genuine as it comes, and his philanthropy continues to build from a truly genuine place. Dion’s Dreamers continues to make a profound impact on the lives of young people in underserved communities and those dealing with mental, financial, or physical hardships. Dawkins’ charity also advocates for vulnerable communities whose populations are directly impacted by environmental issues that play a key role in their lives.

Will Allen, Hamlin, or Dawkins win an award this evening — or perhaps all three? Will Taylor Swift announce another new album? Join us in the comments during tonight’s live event!

This year’s Honors show airs live on CBS and NFL Network, and streaming on Paramount+ and NFL+.