Bills Reacts, Super Bowl XLVIII — Team 49ers or Chiefs?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Buffalo Bills fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

There’s no way around it — it really stinks that we won’t be able to watch the Buffalo Bills play in Super Bowl XLVIII. Once more Charlie Brown found the paradox of football success elusive. As has been the case each meeting between quarterbacks Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes during the postseason, the Kansas City Chiefs outlasted the Bills to advance. In four of the last five seasons, the Chiefs have represented the AFC in the Super Bowl.

With that in mind, it should be easy to conclude what team the majority of Bills Mafia prefers to win on Super Bowl Sunday. But is it really that easy?

Neither the San Francisco 49ers or Kansas City are truly lacking in Lombardi trophies. For the Chiefs, it took them decades to become playoff relevant again — and they’ve been unwilling to relinquish their dominance since. Admittedly, KC has recency bias working against them as the current dominant NFL team. Not so long ago, many were “team Chiefs” — at least before they became regulars in the big game.

As for the Niners, they haven’t won a Super Bowl in almost 30 years. They’ve appeared in and come close a couple times in the 21st century, but much of Niners Nation has never experienced a Super Bowl-winning team.

What would it mean to you should Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and company win yet another championship? And the 49ers? How do you feel about an absolutely loaded team finally figuring it out — but with a second-year quarterback who was on no one’s radar until he was selected with the final pick of his draft class?

Since the Bills aren’t an option here, tell us: Who do you want to win SB XLVIIl, and who do you think will win?

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/CC5BFO/">Please take our survey</a>

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.