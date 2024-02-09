Josh Allen hints at Stefon Diggs’ return to Bills on ‘The Pat McAfee Show’

Since last season, the media and Buffalo Bills fans have been speculating on the happiness of star wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Seeking for clues in his interviews and body language on the field, many believe that Diggs is hoping to get out of Buffalo sooner rather than later.

On Thursday, however, quarterback Josh Allen joined The Pat McAfee Show where the topic of Stefon Diggs was ultimately brought up. Allen’s response was overwhelmingly positive.

“Stefon Diggs,” McAfee began. “You hate him, he hates you.” Allen smiled while agreeing with a “yep” and stating jokingly that they’re enemies.

Adding to the joke, McAfee states, “Enemies. He’s tried to DM you on socials — you delete your socials.” He continues by saying, “Everything you do is going to get talked about. On, the warmups, you guys are dancing.” Pretending to be the people talking about their relationship, he exclaims, “Oh look, Josh and Diggs are dancing!”

He then tells Josh that if he has a frown on his face on the sidelines, people are going to judge him. He then asks, “You know that at this point, I assume?”

“Absolutely,” Allen responds. “We’ve talked about it and literally anything that we do on the sideline, whether it’s good or bad, if it’s communicated the right way. Whatever it is, it gets put under the microscope and judged every certain way and every angle.”

He then reiterates, “Again, we’re just trying to be the best teammates that we could be for each other. You know, I owe a lot of success in my career to him and I think he would feel the same way about me. But I love that guy like a brother. Always will.”

In closing, Josh Allen makes an interesting statement with, “We’re gonna do some big things next year.”

What do you think, Bills fans? Is Stefon Diggs returning for another year to play with Josh Allen? Leave your thoughts in the comment section.

You can also check out the full clip below: