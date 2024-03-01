Post Day 1 2024 NFL Scouting Combine positional review: DT targets for Buffalo Bills

Join me as I embark on an article series reviewing each position group from the NFL Scouting Combine and give my opinion on who the Buffalo Bills should consider on each day of the 2024 NFL Draft. For reference:

Day 1 = Round 1

Day 2 = Rounds 2 & 3

Day 3 = Rounds 4-7

The Bills roll into the 2024 early season with only one DT signed to the 53-man roster, which is starting defensive tackle Ed Oliver.

I assume that the Bills will try to bring back their other starting defensive tackle, DaQuan Jones, but all bets are off when he hits the free-agent market.

Regardless, Buffalo desperately needs to stock the cupboards in the interior of their defensive line. The Bills can always turn to free agency to help fill out this group, but I’m expecting them to add a player, maybe even players, at the DT position through this year’s draft. Let’s review some of the defensive tackles who appeared at the NFL combine that I believe the Buffalo Bills should consider in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Day 1 Considerations

T’Vondre Sweat (Texas)

Let me start this by saying Sweat is a fringe first round/second round selection, so the Bills may be “reaching” if they select him with pick 28. However, if they want Sweat on their team, they can’t wait until their second-round pick because he’ll be long gone by then. Sweat would provide the Bills with an instant impact player as a DT alongside Ed Oliver. Here are the numbers Sweat posted at the combine:

Height: 6’ 4 1/2”

Weight: 366 pounds

40-yard dash: 5.27 seconds

10-yard split: 1.8 seconds

Vertical jump: 26”

Broad jump: 8’ 2”

Blessing your feeds with T'Vondre Sweat running the 40 yard dash at 366 LBS



pic.twitter.com/rev0Sbx5uZ — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 29, 2024

Additional note: Bryon Murphy (Texas) and Jer’Zhan Newton (Illinois) are projected to be first-round picks, but I’m not certain if either player will be around at pick 28 for the Bills. Murphy is a similar player type to Ed Oliver, so I’m not sure if the Bills would want to invest a first-round pick in the same type of player given their need for a bigger body next to Oliver. Newton was invited to the combine but didn’t participate — we’ll see how he tests at his pro day.

Day 2 Considerations

Braden Fiske (Florida State)

Fiske had a fantastic day at the NFL combine. His energy and burst were on display and he tested in the top three of all DTs in every event he participated in. If Fiske makes it to pick 60, I think the Bills would be thrilled, the only problem is that he probably just tested himself out of that range.

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 292 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.78 seconds (first)

10-yard split: 1.68 seconds (third)

Vertical jump: 33.5” (first)

Broad jump: 9’9” (first)

Shuttle: 4.37 seconds (first) — This is an insanely good time

Maason Smith (LSU)

I thought Smith had a solid performance at the combine. He showed the ability to move well and showed off above-average athleticism for a guy his size. Don’t let the 5.01 second 40-yard dash fool you — the guy is an athlete and would be a nice addition to the Bills’ DT room on Day 2.

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 306 pounds

40-yard dash: 5.01 seconds

10-yard split: 1.75 seconds

Vertical jump: 31”

Broad jump: 9’0”

Shuttle: 4.69 seconds

#LSU DL Maason Smith at the 2024 NFL combine pic.twitter.com/sSqCfmbEkJ — LSU Glory (@LSUGlory) February 29, 2024

Maason Smith is a DT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.40 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 98 out of 1620 DT from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projected



https://t.co/GctaUGF7dM pic.twitter.com/q6Fg8nQ2fc — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) February 29, 2024

Day 3 Considerations

Jaden Crumedy (Mississippi State)

Crumedy is a Day 3 prospect who had a solid day at the combine. He tested well for his size and is someone to keep an eye on as a target for the Bills on Day 3.

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 301 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.97 seconds

10-yard split: 1.69 seconds

Vertical jump: 29.5”

Broad jump: 8’9”

Shuttle: 4.66 seconds (third)

Jaden Crumedy is a DT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.62 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 225 out of 1620 DT from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/Qg3sPDz2Ja pic.twitter.com/DBTm2vASqj — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) February 29, 2024

Logan Lee (Iowa)

Logan Lee might be a late-round darling for the Buffalo Bills. Not only did he improve his draft stock at the NFL combine, but he’s also from Iowa and he’s a two-time state wrestling champion. Lee has proved himself a worthy Day 3 selection at the DT position.

Height: 6’5”

Weight: 2811 pounds

40-yard dash: 5.05 seconds

10-yard split: 1.77 seconds

Vertical jump: 31.5”

Broad jump: 9’6”

Shuttle: 4.37 seconds (first)

Logan Lee is a DT prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 8.54 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 238 out of 1620 DT from 1987 to 2024. '



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/aruly6lJ5I pic.twitter.com/Ji3MoRL5P9 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) February 29, 2024

In summary

The Bills will have plenty of options at the DT position in the draft, and I expect them to use at least one of their 10 draft picks on an interior defensive player. With just a single DT currently on the 53-man roster, One Bills Drive will probably try to bring in players via free agency — but they also need to shore up the middle of their defense by drafting promising young talent through the draft. Stay tuned, next up we review the defensive ends from the combine!