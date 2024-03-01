State of the Buffalo Bills roster: specialists

The Buffalo Bills enter the 2024 season with all three of their main specialists under contract. That’s a good thing, as it gives general manager Brandon Beane three less worries in a pivotal offseason. Of those three players, two of them are all but locked into their roster spots, as well, which means that Beane has very little in terms of decision-making as it relates to the special teams.

Is an upgrade worth pursuing at one of these three spots, however? The Bills obviously want to improve everywhere before each season, but with limited resources and bigger fish to fry, it’s likely that this trio remains exactly the same in 2024 as it was in 2023.

In today’s look at the state of the Bills’ roster, we discuss the special teams players.

K Tyler Bass

Contract status for 2024: Signed; first year of four-year contract extension ($4.42 million cap hit; $7.38 million dead-cap charge if released or traded; 1.73% of total team cap)

Age: 27 (28 on 2/14/2025)

Playing time: 175 special teams snaps (40.7% of team total)

Key statistics: 24-of-29 field goals (82.8%), 49-of-50 PATs (98%), 95 kickoffs, 53 touchbacks (55.8%)

Bass had the worst season of his career since his rookie year, and when you factor in his 2-of-5 showing on field goals in the playoffs, I’d argue that it was actually the worst season of his professional career overall. While he made approximately the same percentage of field goals this season as he did in 2020, Bass was 7-of-9 on field goals during the playoffs in his rookie year, so his total make percentage on the year was better overall. Given how bad he was in the playoffs, it’s easy to have a bad taste in our mouths moving forward, but the fact remains that he does a good job kicking in one of the league’s toughest places to kick. His overall made field goal percentage was just 23rd in the league this past year, however, which isn’t going to sit well given that his salary cap hit is the 12th-highest in the league for the 2024 season, and the total value of his contract is the sixth-highest among NFL kickers at present. Bass needs a bounce-back this year, but he isn’t going anywhere.

LS Reid Ferguson

Contract status for 2024: Signed; final year of two-year contract ($1,212,500 cap hit; $42,500 dead-cap charge if released or traded; .47% of total team cap)

Age: 29 (30 on 3/24/2024)

Playing time: 132 special teams snaps (30.7% of team total)

Key statistics: 3 tackles

It’s hard to measure a long snapper’s impact statistically, but all I need to say is this: Has there ever been a bad snap on a punt or a kick since Ferguson earned the job? I seriously can’t remember one. That’s impressive given the way the wind can wreak havoc on the ball at Highmark Stadium. Don’t be surprised if the Bills use Ferguson as a cutdown-day release to sneak a player through Injured Reserve at the end of the preseason, as they’ve done it in the past.

P Sam Martin

Contract status for 2024: Signed; second year of three-year contract ($2.05 million cap hit; $800,000 dead-cap charge if released or traded; .8% of total team cap)

Age: 34 (35 on 2/27/2025)

Playing time: 132 special teams snaps (30.7% of team total)

Key statistics: 51 punts, 45.8 yards per punt, 24 punts inside the 20, 39.9 net yards per punt, 19 punt returns allowed, 239 punt return yards allowed, 1 punt return touchdown allowed

Martin was a little inconsistent during the 2023 season, but his performance improved as the season progressed. He’s shown himself to be very good at pinning teams inside their own 20-yard line, and he’s done a nice job as a holder for Tyler Bass. The Bills could save some cap space by releasing him, but they’d have to spend right around what his dead-cap hit would be at a minimum to find his replacement. Of these three players, Martin’s spot on the roster is the most tenuous.

Yes, Bass was bad in the playoffs. This is less an indication that he needs to be released and more an example of a player entering a cold streak at an inopportune time. Bass’ misses are nearly always to the right side. This signifies a mechanical issue more so than anything else, and renewed focus throughout the offseason on perfecting those mechanics needs to be his entire plan this spring and summer.

That’s not to suggest that Bass hasn’t already considered this, but like with any athlete in any sport, mechanics can come and go. Pitchers in baseball often need to go back to the video to check on their mechanics, as do batters who might be going through a funk. Basketball players might lose their jumper for a time just as easily as golfers might start slicing their drives. Each movement performed by an athlete relies on precision, and if one thing in the chain is even slightly off, it can have dire effects on the outcome.

That’s a long-winded way of saying that I’m not terribly worried about Bass in the long-term. He’s hit 85% of his field goals over the course of his career, and he is equally good at home as he is on the road. That’s no small feat when you kick in a notoriously difficult environment like Highmark Stadium.

Ferguson is a linchpin of the special teams, as well. He isn’t going anywhere, as he is equally valuable as a player and a leader. Martin is really the only spot here that could use an upgrade, but his performance improved as the season progressed. Even when punting with an injured hamstring in the playoffs, he was adept at hanging kicks high and cornering the Kansas City Chiefs’ returner. Buffalo would save about $1.2 million in cap space by cutting him, but then they’d have to spend basically that to sign his replacement, so I’m not sure how worth it moving on will be.

It’s always good when two of your three specialists are locked in for a season, and when the third one is also a solid player, it makes the general manager’s job much easier. Buffalo could roll with the same trio here next fall and it would likely be fine. I do expect that some competition for Martin will be brought in, whether in the form of an undrafted rookie or a veteran on a minimum contract. Either way, the Bills are mostly set on special teams.