2024 NFL Scouting Combine Day 2 preview: Potential Bills targets to watch

The 2024 NFL Combine picks back up from yesterday’s first day of testing. A total of 321 players (give or take based on those who’ve declined invitations) will try to increase their draft stock as they complete workouts, mental tests, and interviews in front of all 32 NFL teams.

The Buffalo Bills have 10 draft picks this year and will look to bolster their roster with young talent after coming up short in the playoffs last season. As such, there are some prospects I believe the Bills will have interest in, and in whom I’ll zoom in on during this week’s combine.

We’ll attack this year’s NFL Scouting Combine by the day, discussing the position groups featured during each relevant day. Here is the combine schedule for reference:

Day 1 — Thursday, February 29, 3 p.m. EST: Defensive Linemen, Linebackers

Day 2 — Friday, March 1, 3 p.m. EST: Defensive Backs, Tight Ends

Day 3 — Saturday, March 2, 1 p.m. EST: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Running Backs

Day 4 — Sunday, March 3, 1 p.m. EST: Offensive Linemen

CB

Cooper DeJean (Iowa)

I was really excited to be able to watch DeJean participate in the combine — he’s an athletic anomaly. Unfortunately, he isn’t participating in any drills at the combine due to an injury — which is very disappointing. However, this could push DeJean down the draft board, possibly tempting the Bills with the 28th overall pick. I believe there are greater positional needs than CB, but it’s worth a discussion.

Cam Hart (Notre Dame)

Hart has good size at 6’2”, and he had a solid senior bowl performance. He’s a fringe Day 2/Day 3 prospect. Testing well at the combine could secure him in the Day 2 conversation.

Jarrian Jones (Florida State)

The Bills seem to have a knack for finding quality talent at the CB position late in drafts, and I expect they’ll be looking again on Day 3 this year. Jones is an intriguing prospect that I believe could add quality depth to their CB room.

Safety

The consensus top 2 safety prospects: Kamren Kinchens (Miami) and Tyler Nubin (Minnesota)

Will either of these two safety prospects perform well enough for the Bills to consider taking them at pick 28? I think both would be great additions to their safety room, but I’m not sure it makes sense in the first round. I’ll be watching them both closely.

Cole Bishop (Utah)

Bishop is emerging as my favorite idea for the Bills at the safety position. He will be drafted on Day 2 of the draft. Bishop is a fluid athlete who should test well in the drills and workouts at the combine. He brings versatility to the secondary and has the potential to make an immediate impact for Buffalo.

Cole Bishop reads, anticipates, and reacts violently to the WR's drag route pic.twitter.com/3AblIii8li — Billy M (@BillyM_91) February 20, 2024

Tight Ends

I think the Bills’ tight end room is solid and I don’t expect them to have much interest in drafting one, but you never know. It will be fun to watch Brock Bowers (Georgia) because he’s amazing. Also it would be fun to see two “Knox” tight ends on the team, so I’ll take a peak at Trey Knox (South Carolina).

Be sure to check back in here with Buffalo Rumblings after each day of the NFL Scouting Combine, as I’ll break down performances and potential Bills targets from each day.