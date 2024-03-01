Buffalo Bills ranked outside top 10 in 2024 NFLPA report card

A process begun last season, the National Football League Player Association (NFLPA) this week published its player surveys, grading each of the 32 NFL teams for 2023. The NFLPA polled over 1,700 players between August and November for feedback on their current workplace based on their club experience.

Let’s take a look at and break down how the Buffalo Bills fared.

Before we get into this season, it’s important to note that last year the Bills ranked ninth overall. Their best areas included Treatment of Families (4th overall), Weight Room (T-1st), Strength Coaches (T-1st), and the locker room (T-8th). The biggest area that players wanted to see improve was travel, where the team ranked tied for 25th. Players felt they did not have enough room on the plane and did not like the fact that the younger players had to room with each other on the road.

Was the team able to improve this season in the poll’s 11 unique categories?

There was a slight decline for the Bills during the 2023 season, as the team ranked 11th overall. Some of the categories they excelled in last season had a slight decrease this year. Those include: Treatment of Families (6th), Weight Room (2nd), and the Strength Coaches (3rd).

Some areas still need improvement with the team still sitting at 25th when it comes to travel. Also, Buffalo sits at 23rd and 29th when it comes to Food/Cafeteria and Nutritionist/Dietician. Maybe players don’t like being told to stay off the chicken wings.

Two new categories were added to the survey this year: Head Coach and Ownership. Luckily for the Bills, players seem to enjoy Sean McDermott and Kim & Terry Pegula. McDermott received an A grade, ranking 12th overall — and the Pegulas received an A- ranking, or eighth overall. Almost all of the players polled feel that their head coach uses his time wisely. When it comes to ownership the players appreciate the willingness of the Pegulas to invest in team facilities.

Now take these grades with a grain of salt. After all the back to back Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs ranked 31st out of the 32 teams overall. On the flip side, maybe these grades are something that players check out as they weigh their options in free agency.

For more on these results, ESPN Bills beat reporter Alaina Getzenberg had a nice breakdown on social media, which you can read here. To see the full report card for the Buffalo Bills, follow this link.