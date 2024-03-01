Buffalo Rumblings Weekend Chat: I’m coming around to the NFL Combine

Welcome back to our weekend chat, Buffalo Bills fans.

Something like 20 years ago, the NFL began airing the Underwear Olympics known as the NFL Combine right into our living rooms. I hated everything about this boring, useless exercise.

First of all, I only care about the guys picked by one team (Go Bills). Second, the numbers were already very available on the internet. Third, scouts always said they didn’t put a whole bunch of stock in Combine performances and it was more about checking a box.

In short, it was a mostly meaningless endeavor with the amount of college tape these players had. Maybe it made sense 40 years ago (shout out to former Bills scout Greg gabriel who wrote about that this week)

But recently, I’ve started coming around on the Combine. I still don’t watch college football, so this is my introduction to a lot of these players. I’m not worried about 40 times or cone drills, but listening to the media ask questions and seeing how they carry themselves is great. Hearing stories for the first time, like Florida receiver Ricky Pearsall’s dad is the fire captain in Phoenix, is another reason to watch coverage.

We also get another opportunity to hear from Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott.

Do you have a Combine hot take? You can also feel free to chat about literally any topic you’d like below. Just stick to the community guidelines.

