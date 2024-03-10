Tracking prospects Buffalo Bills spoke with at 2024 NFL Scouting Combine

The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the start of free agency on Wednesday, March 13. There are plenty of players to consider re-signing, signing to their first contract with the Bills, and perhaps a fair amount of players they come up short in landing — which will certainly play into shaping their NFL Draft big board. With that in mind, it makes sense to begin tracking those prospects who’ve met with the team, both in a formal and informal setting.

Here, we’ll focus on players who One Bills Drive spoke with at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine. At the combine, NFL teams are permitted to conduct 18-minute interviews with up to 45 draft prospects. Additionally, they can conduct as many informal interviews as desired. These combine visits are separate and less involved than a top-30 visit with an organization — which is also the case regarding private workouts or remote interviews.

What combine visits do tell us is those players who a team has at least cursory interest in, and potentially what position(s) carry the most weighted value in terms of draft priority.

To that end, below are the names of those 2024 NFL Draft prospect who we know met with the Buffalo Bills.

Wide Receiver

Running Back

Offensive Line

Defensive Line

Defensive Back

Linebacker

It’s important to note that the combine preceded general manager Brandon Beane’s roster moves this past week, when he made a concerted effort to clear cap space. The team’s hand was forced in parting ways with six players — and there’s still work to be done to become cap compliant. It’s possible that additional visits outside of the NFL Scouting Combine look different, based on those players just released from their contracts with Buffalo.

In reviewing the list, wide receiver stands out with the most interviews conducted — though none of the draft’s perceived top three were interviewed (Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabors, Rome Odunze). Though Ladd McConkey stands out as another receiver who Buffalo didn’t interview at the combine, McConkey and Buffalo did meet at the 2024 Senior Bowl.

We only have four defensive line interviews on record, but it’s fair to imagine the Bills met with more than those listed. At defensive back, Kamren Kinchens is perhaps a player to keep in mind. The two sides met and, despite Kinchens’ subpar test results, he’s a true gamer. Also of note: Jahmile Addae who is Buffalo’s new cornerbacks coach, formerly coached defensive backs Kamren Kinchens, Javon Bullard, and Kamari Lassiter.

What stands out most to you when reviewing the list of 28 names who are reported to have met with the Buffalo Bills? And those who did not — any prospects you hope do eventually meet with One Bills Drive in some capacity?