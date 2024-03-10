Post 2024 NFL Combine positional review: WR targets for the Bills

We’re halfway through our Buffalo Rumblings 2024 NFL Scouting Combine positional review series, which means it’s time to switch gears to the offensive side of the ball. We’ll start our offensive campaign off with a bang by reviewing every Bills fan's obsession this offseason, the wide receiver position. Remember, if you missed any of the previous articles in this series you can find them here:

Here is Buffalo’s current WR situation:

Stefon Diggs — 30 years old, and still awesome. However, Father Time is undefeated and the Bills need to plan ahead for when he’s no longer capable of carrying the WR room on his own.

Kahlil Shakir — Meet your new starting slot receiver for the foreseeable future. Still has two years left on his rookie deal.

Justin Shorter — Entering his second year after a “redshirt” campaign, never seeing the field his rookie season. Has the potential to develop into a bigger role but is a backup player until proven otherwise.

Andy Isabella, K.J. Hamler, Tyrell Shavers, Bryan Thompson — All signed to reserve/futures deals. Likely all will be practice squad players or cut.

Former starting wide receiver Gabe Davis is likely going to be lost in free agency — and for the purposes of this article, I am assuming he won’t be on the team in 2024. Even if Davis did come back to the Bills, it wouldn’t change my mind on what Buffalo needs to do in the draft at wide receiver. Rotational receiver and return specialist, Deonte Harty, has been released. Wide receiver Trent Sherfield is a free agent, and someone who didn’t really mesh well with the offense last season. The Bills need to invest significant draft assets on several receiver positions in this year’s NFL Draft. In my opinion, the Bills should must use their first- or second-round pick on a receiver, and probably even double-dip on Day 3. Good thing for the Bills, this wide receiver class is loaded. Beane has stocked up 11 draft picks, and I wouldn’t rule out a trade-up to get “his guy.” Let’s take a look at some of my favorite receiver prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Day 1 Considerations

Notes: The top three WR prospects (Marvin Harrison Jr, Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze) in this class will be gone within the first 15 picks. If Buffalo wants one of them on their roster, they’ll have to part with significant assets to trade up.

Brian Thomas Jr. (LSU)

The Bills might have to trade up to get Thomas Jr. after his spectacular showing at the combine, but they shouldn't have to move up too far. They would probably have to move up 5-10 picks and, as mentioned, Brandon Beane has been loading up on draft capital (11 picks) — so Beane may be preparing for a situation like this.

Thomas has the elite traits to develop into a future star and bona fide WR1. After only starting football in 10th grade, he still has room to grow and develop his game, which is scary. I don’t think he’ll fall to pick 28, but if the Bills can get Thomas on their team, it would be a big win!

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 209 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.33 seconds (second)

10-yard split: 1.50 seconds (third)

Vertical jump: 38.5”

Broad jump: 10’6”

Brian Thomas Jr. (@LSUfootball) reached a top speed of 22.91 mph while running a go route, more than a full mile per hour faster than any other receiver during that route. pic.twitter.com/ScFEbIqvSe — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 3, 2024

Adonai Mitchell (Texas)

Mitchell is more likely to be on the board at pick 28 than Thomas, but he isn’t far behind in talent. The former Georgia Bulldog/Texas Longhorn has the potential to become a superstar wide receiver in the NFL. Mitchell is shiftier and a more adept route runner right now than Thomas, but he had less production. Mitchell ripped off more speed in the 40-yard dash than I expected, and that was a pleasant surprise.

I enjoy Mitchell’s understanding of how to use leverage, start/stops, and route manipulation to get open. If you combine his route running with his speed, that makes a scary combination. Adonai Mitchell is my favorite “realistic” WR option at pick 28. He would make an instant impact on Buffalo’s offense, and it wouldn’t be long until he developed into their WR1.

I have a feeling that Adonai Mitchell might be Buffalo’s WR of the future, and I like it!

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 205 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.34 seconds (third)

10-yard split: 1.52 seconds (fourth)

Vertical jump: 39.5”

Broad jump: 11’4” (first)

Adonai Mitchell (@TexasFootball) recorded the fastest forty yard dash (4.34 seconds) and longest broad jump (11'4") of any receiver in group 8.



During the forty he reached the top speed overall (23.84 mph) and within the first five yards (14.57 mph). pic.twitter.com/jd3tCXWRaC — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 2, 2024

Adonai Mitchell is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.97 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 11 out of 3063 WR from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/c09xGIzxUh pic.twitter.com/C472ROzkQ6 — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2024

Xavier Worthy (Texas)

I debated on listing Keon Coleman (Florida State) or Troy Franklin (Oregon) here but I can’t list all of the first-round receiver prospects (that would just be boring), so I’m instead listing three prospects I think would fit the best. I chose Worthy over Franklin because if the Bills are going after a deep threat, they might as well get the most speed with Worthy (combine record 40 time).

Worthy and Franklin have dealt with drop issues, but Worthy had less of an issue in 2023 and Franklin seems to catch the ball awkwardly at times. Coleman is an above-the-rim player who doesn’t possess great speed. I think he is a good player, just not an ideal fit for the Bills. If Buffalo does draft Franklin or Coleman at pick 28, I won’t be upset.

However, Worthy gets the spot here for his explosive play-making speed and also his versatile route tree from inside or outside. It would be fun to watch him be a game-breaker for the Bills. I greatly prefer Brian Thomas Jr. or Adonai Mitchell over Xavier Worthy, but who knows how the board will fall. Seeing the previous 40-yard dash time record holder, John Ross, flounder in the NFL does give me some pause — but Worthy is a good player outside of his speed.

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 165 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.21 seconds (NFL combine record)

10-yard split: 1.49 seconds

Vertical jump: 41”

Broad jump: 10’11”

OFFICIAL: 4.21



XAVIER WORTHY HOLDS THE NEW 40-YARD DASH RECORD pic.twitter.com/IrXf3WyemB — NFL (@NFL) March 2, 2024

Day 2 Considerations

If the Bills neglect to draft a receiver on Day 1, then they must draft one on Day 2. There are tons of solid WR prospects with big-time upside who will go on Day 2 — and there are all sorts of shapes, sizes, and specialties. Here are some of my favorites.

Xavier Legette (South Carolina)

Legette came on late as a senior, but he burst onto the scene in a big way. This tank of a receiver is a force when he gets the ball in his hands, and is a monster when the ball is in the air. He’s big, physical, and fast. He isn’t a great separator, but in the correct role, he can flourish.

I believe if he were the be Buffalo’s WR2 opposite of Stefon Diggs, he could be an instant playmaker for their offense. If Buffalo wants him, they will likely have to trade up in Round 2, which I wouldn’t be mad at.

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 221 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.39 seconds

10-yard split: 1.54 seconds

Vertical jump: 40”

Broad jump: 10’6”

Xavier Legette runs 4.39 at 6'1" | 220 LBS



pic.twitter.com/XP7gGN8ORD — PFF College (@PFF_College) March 2, 2024

Xavier Legette isn't the most nuanced route runner right now (tho he will attack blind spots), but he's fast, physical, and snaps off routes on a dime



When he doesn't get much separation, he makes up for it by being a jump-ball monster



Also gets after it as a run-blocker, tho… pic.twitter.com/DhOcvL3Ypb — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) March 6, 2024

Devontez Walker (North Carolina)

Walker is a long and lanky vertical threat who drips big-play potential. The WR2 position in Buffalo’s offense would suit him well. Any route where he can build up speed (go, post, corner, crossing, over) is where he’s at his best. Walker seems like he can be one of those receivers who make their NFL living by scoring long touchdowns.

Height: 6’1 1/2”

Weight: 193 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.36 seconds

10-yard split: 1.54 seconds

Vertical jump: 40.5”

Broad jump: 11’2”

Ladd McConkey (Georgia)

Meet Ladd McConkey, the best route runner in this year's NFL Draft. The shifty Georgia product routinely puts defenders in a bind by challenging their leverage, deceiving their eyes, and disrupting their transitions. Not only is he an outstanding route runner, but he is a plus athlete too.

I would venture to guess McConkey will be gone early in Round 2, so he’s another trade-up candidate. Initially, I thought McConkey would be primarily a slot option, but he can get it done from anywhere on the field.

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 186 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.39 seconds

10-yard split: 1.52 seconds

Vertical jump: 46”

Broad jump: 10’4”

Brenden Rice (USC)

NFL bloodlines are one thing, but also being a good player is another — and Rice has both. Rice is the son of all-timer, do-it-all-and-then-far-more wide receiver Jerry Rice. But regardless of his name, the guy can play.

Brenden Rice isn’t the fastest receiver, but he brings the goods in other areas. He has elite boundary awareness and is a hands catcher who has natural “go get it” ball skills. His size, attitude, and aggressiveness on the field portray an alpha-dog mentality. It may take a little time to develop into his full potential, but his future is exciting.

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 208 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.50 seconds

10-yard split: 1.55 seconds

Vertical jump: 36.5”

Broad jump: 9’11”

Brenden Rice's hands are so good



He's young, fast, physical, wins in contested situations, wins deep, gets YAC, and has elite bloodlines



I'll keep saying that he's getting slept on in a deep WR class... pic.twitter.com/CMDs7AdsFu — Edgar Salmingo, Jr. ✌ (@PanthersAnalyst) March 4, 2024

Day 3 Considerations

Jamari Thrash (Louisville)

Thrash is one of my favorite “middle-round” options at WR. He could easily be selected on Day 2 in the third round and I wouldn’t blink an eye, but he’s right on that threshold. If the Bills were able to snag him in the fourth round (even if they had to trade up), it would be a fantastic value pick.

Thrash’s route tree is expansive and he consistently mixes up his route cadence to create separation. He isn’t a true burner but he does have some juice to reach a second gear and also turn a short catch into a long game. If Thrash is on the back end of a double dip at receiver by the Bills, that would be big time. I get some Stevie Johnson vibes from him.

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 188 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.46 seconds

10-yard split: 1.54 seconds

Vertical jump: 34”

Broad jump: 10’0”

Filthy route from Jamari Thrash to the bottom of the screen



Wins off the line with an inside release, then sells a post with his eyes & body language, before snapping it off outside and creating immediate separation for the TD



pic.twitter.com/78UfTBxEzM — Anthony Cover 1 (@Pro__Ant) March 1, 2024

Javon Baker (UCF)

Baker is my other favorite “middle-round” option at WR. Something about Javon Baker just gives me the feeling that he’s one of those guys who’s undervalued in the draft because of his lack of elite physical traits. However, once he gets into the league he’s going to leave everyone scratching their heads on why he was drafted so late.

Baker is a natural athlete besides his average testing numbers at the combine, and he looks dominant at times on the field. If he can put the whole package together in the NFL, Baker could emerge as an above-average starting receiver. Baker would be a fantastic double-dip option for the Bills at the position.

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 202 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.54 seconds

10-yard split: 1.58 seconds

Vertical jump: 37”

Broad jump: 10’1”

Javon Baker is a DUDE.



All the traits to be a high volume WR in the NFL. My comp for him is…Chris Godwinpic.twitter.com/M8ReZvbRIW — Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB) March 6, 2024

Luke McCaffrey (Rice)

Bloodlines run deep with McCaffery, he’s the son of former NFL wide receiver Ed McCaffrey and brother of current NFL star running back Christian McCaffrey. Luke’s no slouch either, but he has more developing to do. His bother Christian came into the league more polished, but Luke shows promise as a slot possession receiver.

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 198 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.46 seconds

10-yard split: 1.52 seconds

Vertical jump: 36”

Broad jump: 10’1”

3-cone drill: 6.7 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.02 seconds

Luke McCaffrey just beat out his big brother Christian in the 40 pic.twitter.com/VXdU7Xg04q — PFF (@PFF) March 2, 2024

Luke McCaffrey is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.56 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 137 out of 3090 WR from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/rkkHPO7KVu pic.twitter.com/TCv7DfoFrz — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 3, 2024

My RD5.152 Draft Day Pick



RD5.152: Luke McCaffrey, WR, Ricepic.twitter.com/Bptpit39od — Chad Koon (@chadkoon) March 3, 2024

Jacob Cowing (Arizona)

Cowing is a twitched-up slot receiver who makes life difficult for defenses underneath. He’s short and shifty, similar to Kahlil Shakir. It may behoove the Bills to draft another slot option even though it seems like Shakir has taken that role by storm — a team can never have too many weapons at receiver. Now that Deonte Harty has been released, Cowing would be a super exciting replacement to watch in a rotational receiver and returner role.

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 168 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.38 seconds

10-yard split: 1.54 seconds

Vertical jump: 36”

Broad jump: 9’11”

3-cone drill: 7.02 seconds

20-yard shuttle: 4.32 seconds

Jacob Cowing is special. pic.twitter.com/1xO9IBkjs8 — Elite Drafters (@Elite_Drafters) March 5, 2024

One guy still being slept on in this DEEEEP wideout class is Arizona's Jacob Cowing.



While they aren't exact same player, Cowing and Houston Texans rookie stud Tank Dell have almost identical measurables (both 5083v & around 165 lbs) and similarly dynamic tape.



Here's Cowing's… pic.twitter.com/SxeRIZVctB — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) March 5, 2024

Ryan Flournoy (Southeast Missouri State)

The small-school standout improved his draft stock at the combine and the Senior Bowl with impressive showings. Flournoy offers some NFL-worthy traits of size and speed, but he needs some time in an NFL wide receiver room to develop other areas of his game. Flournoy stands to be more of a project than an immediate impact, but he has the potential to find his way to NFL playing time in the right situation.

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 202 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.44 seconds

10-yard split: 1.53 seconds

Vertical jump: 39.5”

Broad jump: 11’0”

Ryan Flournoy is a WR prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.80 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 63 out of 3063 WR from 1987 to 2024.



Splits projectedhttps://t.co/uKWtuyD2bQ pic.twitter.com/lQmoElkqfG — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) March 2, 2024

In summary

The Buffalo Bills have a deep and diverse receiver class at their disposal in this year’s NFL Draft, and hopefully they’re able to capitalize on it to bring in some fresh talent. Look for them to draft a receiver in Rounds 1 or 2 and then again in the middle rounds.

Next up in this series, we’ll review tight ends!