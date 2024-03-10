During the recently concluded NFL Scouting Combine, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott had a chance to watch college football’s top prospects showcase not only their skills but also their personalities.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by examining which wide receivers left a lasting impression on the Bills and other final thoughts from the Scouting Combine.
Recapping the NFL Scouting Combine
Exploring how LSU’s Brian Thomas Jr., Texas’ Adonai Mitchell and Xavier Worthy, and Georgia’s Ladd McConkey led an impressive showing by the wide receivers at the combine, hear from Brandon Beane on the traits he looked for when scouting the safeties, find out which prospects Buffalo’s brass met with at the combine, and more!
More fun with mock NFL Drafts
Trying to identify which players and positions the Bills could go after with their first-round pick, why Buffalo should select an explosive wide receiver early in the draft, and more!
State of the defensive ends/edge rushers
Why there are plenty of questions surrounding Buffalo’s defensive ends and edge rushers heading into the 2024 season.
Even more Bills News
A run through the complete list of Buffalo’s 11 selections in this April’s NFL Draft, hear why former star quarterbacks Warren Moon and Rich Gannon are high on the Bills heading into the 2024 season, examine why so many safeties find themselves being released, and more!
