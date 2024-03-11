Buffalo Bills 2024 free-agent analysis: DE A.J. Epenesa

Free agency is just around the corner. While that often means excitement over new additions, it can also mean the loss of significant contributors. With the Buffalo Bills in a less-than-ideal cap situation, we’re approaching our annual free-agent review a bit differently this year. While there’s always been an undertone of “this player may need to be replaced,” we’re going to be leaning way harder than simply into undertone on that aspect. For this upcoming season, let’s examine the following question:

How high was the bar set by...

Defensive end A.J. Epenesa

Stats and whatnot

By a slim margin, A.J. Epenesa just wrapped up his best season of professional football. His 6.5 sacks matched his 2022 output, as did the ten quarterback hits. Epenesa had 20 total tackles. That’s more than 2022. He had fewer solo, though, so that’s a mixed bag. With eight passes defended, that’s three higher than his 2022 season. His two interceptions in 2023 are noteworthy as they’re his only two, making last season the clear winner in that regard.

Many felt A.J. Epenesa was starting to flash some real talent in 2023, and I don’t think they’re wrong by any means. However, Epenesa only started one game this season bringing that total to four so far. On one hand, Epenesa saw a higher percentage of playing time than he ever has. On the other hand, it was only 41% — which is clearly a mark of a rotational piece.

What’s intriguing about Epenesa is that there’s an argument that his rotation was less a function of talent and more so the depth at the position. Sitting behind Von Miller and Leonard Floyd definitively, and competing with Greg Rousseau, it’s easy to see how defensive end snaps may be hard to come by. With Floyd also being a free-agency question mark, Von Miller’s health another question mark, and cap space being on the slim side; Epenesa might be a priority. Might. Let’s hit the film.

The Film

Play 1 — Pull and shed

I’ve always been a big fan of Epenesa’s technique, and it shows up in lots of little ways. On this play, Epenesa is able to keep his right arm/shoulder free and use the left only to engage. When he feels an opportunity he’s able to pull with that left arm and skirt to the right to come clean. Ed Oliver is likely there to make a stop if Jalen Hurts takes off that way, but in case he slipped by Oliver, Epenesa would have cleaned up.

Play 2 — Leverage

Epenesa shines when he’s able to use that technique to augment his physical attributes. I’m not insinuating Epenesa is weak, but there are few Aaron Donald types who can ragdoll opponents at the NFL level. The left arm is important as it gets a hand underneath offensive tackle Jordan Mailata’s shoulder to drive upward and gain leverage. At the pause, though, check out Epenesa’s right hand. He grabbed his opponent’s arm, which prevented the tackle from even remotely being able to set up in a proper stance and the result was Hurts having to throw around a very large obstacle.

Play 3 — Pop

While the last clip showed Epenesa moving an opponent with hand fighting and close to pure technique, moving offensive guard Landon Dickerson on this play is a bit more about the impact. The stunt allowed Epenesa a couple more steps to build momentum and yes, the technique/hand placement was also good.

Play 4 — More hand fighting

Is it apparent I like Epenesa’s hand fighting? In case you hadn’t noticed, here’s another clip from a really great angle. Overall in this game I felt Epenesa struggled overpowering Mekhi Becton, and there’s a moment here that it looks like Epenesa was hitting a wall. The hands churn. That moment of victory for Becton was fleeting and Epenesa got good push with essentially nothing that would traditionally be thought of as a power move.

Play 5 — Speed rush

I’m not as high on Epenesa’s speed techniques as his hand fighting, and this is arguably his best move when it comes to speed techniques. This inside cut was sold relatively well. I would also point out the brilliance of his hands popping up to ensure he’s not snared while running by.

The Final Straw

I like A.J. Epenesa. I like keeping guys the team has helped develop. I like showing loyalty from a cultural stance in a business that often has little to none. I’d love to see Epenesa back with the Buffalo Bills but I see this coming down to the business aspects.

With Buffalo seemingly preferring Greg Rousseau and Von Miller over Epenesa it does create a depth dilemma. Personally I believe Epenesa can be a starter. In Buffalo he may be enviable depth, and that’s not always something a cap-strapped team can pay for.