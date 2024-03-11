The new NFL year begins on Wednesday, and the Buffalo Bills have done quite a bit of work — releasing six players and restructuring a few deals last week — to go from being more than $40 million over the salary cap to nearly cap-compliant heading into the 2024 season,

With the beginning of the league year comes the start of free agency, and in today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks, we offer up a free agency primer for Bills fans — including running through potential fits at the safety, defensive line and wide receiver positions.

Free-agency primer

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has already told fans the team will “be shopping at some of the same stores we were shopping at last year... We’re not going to Main Street in New York City or wherever those high-end stores are,” when it comes to free agency.

With that being said, we know Beane will be kicking the tires on available free agents as he looks to reload his roster. Linked here: a look at Buffalo’s greatest positional needs, a run through the available free-agent defensive linemen, safeties, wide receivers and other positions to see who could fit the Bill as potential targets; plus additional ways Buffalo can create more salary cap space, whether it makes sense to bring in free-agent running back Derrick Henry, and more!

Even more Bills News

Debating whether Buffalo would be better suited addressing the wide receiver or the edge rusher position in the NFL Draft; plus, if the Bills are wasting the prime of quarterback Josh Allen’s career, and the latest on the proposed bison statues for Buffalo’s new stadium.

