Mitch Trubisky contract details: Where does Bills backup rank on QB salary list?

Mitch Trubisky is back in Buffalo Bills blue and we have all the info on the green. The contract details are in, and while some folks might balk that he’s getting more than the league minimum, that seems silly. He’s better than that.

Trubisky gets a $1.5 million signing bonus as part of $2.71 million guaranteed. That’s his entire first-year compensation, so nothing into Year 2.

His base salary in 2024 is the league minimum, $1.21 million, and in 2025 it doubles to $2.46 million.

Each season has a $40,000 workout bonus and an additional $1.6 million in incentives that we frankly hope he doesn’t receive because Josh Allen stays in the game.

In 2025, his dead-cap hit is only $750,000 if he’s released.

The cash averages are very even; he gets paid $2.75 million in 2024 and $2.625 million in 2025.

Trubisky earned $8 million in 2023 and $6.285 million in 2022 as the sometimes starting QB for the Pittsburgh Steelers. In his first stint with the Bills back in 2021, Trubisky made $2.5 million.

Among quarterbacks, Trubisky is 42nd in average annual salary. He’ll be pushed down the list by a few first-round QBs, too. A very reasonable deal.

2024

Prorated signing bonus: $750,000

Workout bonus: $40,000

Base salary: $1.2 million (fully guaranteed)

Cap hit: $2 million

Yearly cash: $2.75 million

2025

Prorated signing bonus: $750,000

Workout bonus: $40,000

Base salary: $2.46 million

Cap hit: $3.25 million

Yearly cash: $2.5 million

Dead cap if cut: $750,000

Cap savings if cut: $2.5 million