Former Bills C Mitch Morse signs with Jacksonville Jaguars, per report

Morse will now snap footballs to Trevor Lawrence

By Matt Byham
Jacksonville Jaguars v Buffalo Bills Photo by Vincent Mignott/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Former Buffalo Bills center Mitch Morse has landed on his feet in Duval County, signing a two-year contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per a report by Mike Garafolo.

Per Garafolo and Ian Rapoport, Morse’s contract with the Jaguars is for $10.5 million, with $7 million guaranteed.

Matt Warren pointed out that Morse was set to make between $8 million and $8.5 million with the Bills for the 2024 NFL season.

What isn’t known is whether or not general manager Brandon Beane and the Bills tried to negotiate a similarly reworked contract with Morse. Their announcement of Connor McGovern taking over as the new starting center was an almost immediate response to the news that Morse was let go.

For Morse, he once again joins Doug Pederson, who functioned as his offensive coordinator while both were members of the Kansas City Chiefs. Mitch Morse and the Buffalo Bills will have a reunion of their own during the 2024 NFL season — as the Bills play host to the Jaguars.

