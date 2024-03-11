LT Dion Dawkins signs extension with Buffalo Bills

In a whirlwind of social media messaging and emotions, Buffalo Bills left tackle Dion Dawkins set himself up to receive a fairly even split between declarations of love and name-calling on the way to an extension being announced. First the football details.

ESPN’s Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter broke the news of a Dawkins extension on X, formerly known as Twitter, early Monday afternoon. Per Schefter, the extension is a three-year deal for $60.5 million. As always, the exact numbers and terms of the deal may pan out a bit differently than the raw numbers. Buffalo Rumblings will keep you posted as more details emerge. Schefter’s expectation is that Dawkins’ deal will be the fourth-highest at left tackle in the league. The deal has since been confirmed by the Buffalo Bills.

Bills three-time Pro-Bowl left tackle Dion Dawkins is signing a three-year, $60.5 million extension, per sources. The deal is expected to make Dawkins the fourth highest-paid tackle in the league. pic.twitter.com/hcOhFisJBn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Dawkins, aka “The Schnowman,” has become a beloved fixture on a Buffalo Bills team chock full of stars the last few seasons. After a cryptic social media presence last week, immediately prior to the extension announcement, Dawkins had this to say for himself:

Several media members immediately began reporting as if Dawkins were departing the team, and let’s be candid, it’s hard to read this any other way than as a “farewell.” Dawkins even remembered to allude to Western New York’s infamous aversion to ranch. I have two thoughts on the above. First, this looks like a troll job from Dawkins, and I respect the hell out of that. Second, neither ranch nor blue cheese should ever touch your wings. The only respectable answer is “more wing sauce.” Come fight me in the comments.

This news should be considered a win-win-win situation. The Buffalo Bills retain the services of a talented left tackle for the foreseeable future. The team should be freeing up valuable cap space in a tight year. Dawkins gets some well-deserved peace of mind, and a once-in-a-lifetime chance to **** around with us. The three-time Pro Bowler will have more time to rake in the accolades from Bills Mafia while hunting for a ring in the place that he’s embraced as his home.