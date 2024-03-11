Cam Lewis returns to the Buffalo Bills on 2-year contract

The Buffalo Bills reached a new deal with unrestricted free agent defensive back Cam Lewis. The 5’9”, 183-pound Lewis originally signed with the Bills in 2019 as an undrafted free agent.

In four seasons of play, totaling 42 games with 4 games started, Lewis has made 55 tackles (40 solo), and two tackles for loss; adding three pass defenses, and one forced fumble.

(Stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference)

Re-signing Lewis represents a solid move to retain in-house developmental depth at a reasonable cost. Per ESPN Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, Lewis’ deal comes in at two years and $4 million, as relayed by Lewis’ agent.

Bills CB Cam Lewis is resigning a two-year, $4 million deal with Buffalo, per his agent @seanstellato. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

The NFL’s legal tampering window opened at 12 noon today (Monday, March 11). What that means is that teams are allowed to negotiate directly with their own players who are otherwise set to become unrestricted free agents at the start of the new league year (4 p.m. EST, Wednesday, March 13).

Teams may work directly with agents of players outside their organization, but are not allowed to communicate or conduct business with the player until the new league year starts.

As a reminder, teams are free to contact and negotiate directly with players outside their organization who have been outright released (Mitch Morse, for example).