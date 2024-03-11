Bills WR Gabe Davis reportedly heading to Jaguars on huge, 3-year deal

The Buffalo Bills and wide receiver Gabe Davis have gone their separate ways. This after news broke Monday afternoon that Davis is set to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars when the new league year begins on Wednesday, March 13 at 4 p.m. EST.

Per sources shared with both NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport and ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, Davis’ deal is for 3 years, and $39 million — and includes an $11 million signing bonus.

Not included in Rapoport or Schefter’s tweets is the incentive pay that Davis can earn, which could add up to $11 million more — bringing his potential earnings to $50 million in three years.

Davis was originally drafted by the Bills in Round 4 (pick 128) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Much of Davis’ time with the Bills came with heavy scrutiny. He had a playoff game for the record books in January of 2022 against the Kansas City Chiefs, going for eight catches (on 10 targets) and 201 yards with four touchdowns.

Bills Mafia expected huge things for Davis after that performance, but most of the time, the result was far different. There were additional flashes of brilliance from Davis — such as against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022 and as a deadly possession receiver facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2023 — but too often chatter remained about his catch rate.

Now, Davis heads to Duval County to join a stacked receivers room that will catch footballs from quarterback Trevor Lawrence.