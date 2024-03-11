You have to see this: Bills HC Sean McDermott crashes Dion Dawkins’ zoom call

It’s been a busy day already around the NFL, and that of course includes the Buffalo Bills and head coach Sean McDermott. Despite such a full schedule, McDermott found the time to dial in to the media call with left tackle Dion Dawkins.

As Jenna Cottrell of WHAM13 Sports reports, “it’s EVERYTHING you expect :rofl: :rofl: :rofl: :rofl: :rofl:”

With Dawkins in his usual high-spirited mode and extra juiced with a contract extension that goes through the 2027 NFL season, the moment was ripe to have a little fun.

Of course, this may have been a bit turnabout in play on McDermott’s part after Dawkins expertly trolled all of social media while giving Bills Mafia a panic attack that he was on to new opportunities elsewhere.

The candor shown by Sean McDermott should be met with tons of enthusiasm by the fan base. McDermott adeptly weathered a challenging 2023 NFL season where his efficacy as a head coach and the direction of the organization with him in control were essentially called to task editorially, Since that point, McDermott has shown a progressive willingness to let his guard down a bit in front of the microphone and within view of the public. There have been moments where McDermott cracked jokes to and at the media (notably saying he could tell some were bored at the combine press conference).

These are the sort of moments that make social media so much fun, and allow us to see sides of professional athletes and coaches that were hidden from fans generations ago.

And hey, Dion: No... it’s definitely not okay to each ranch with your wings.