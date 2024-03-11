Foley Fatukasi signing with Houston Texans, per report

The Buffalo Bills will have to continue their search for defensive tackle talent in free agency, after news was shared by Dianna Russini that Foley Fatukasi was signing a one-year contract with the Houston Texans.

The team is as thin as possible at defensive tackle, with just Ed Oliver and Eli Ankou under contract along the interior. That will change in time, but it’s going to take further work after Fatukasi left his meeting with One Bills Drive last Thursday without a contract or even agreement in hand.

Former Jaguar DT Foley Fatukasi is signing with the Houston Texans on a 1-year deal, per source. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 10, 2024

A six-year NFL veteran, Fatukasi was drafted by the New York Jets in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Fatukasi spent four seasons with the Jets before signing with Jacksonville Jaguars as a free agent — where he played during the 2022 and 2023 NFL seasons.

Most of Bills Mafia continues to hold out hope that the Bills find a way to bring back DaQuan Jones. There’s also the potential the team brings back veterans Jordan Phillips or Tim Settle Jr.