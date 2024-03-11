Leonard Floyd signing with 49ers, per report

The Buffalo Bills continue losing key starters and contributors from their 2023 roster. The latest news has defensive end Leonard Floyd headed to the Silicon Valley to play for the San Francisco 49ers.

Per a series of tweets shared by NFL National Insider Ian Rapoport, Floyd’s contract with the Niners will be for two years and $20 million. The deal has the potential to be worth up to $24 million per an unidentified source. Rapoport also noted that Floyd will get a guaranteed $12 million in year one of the deal.

He gets a 2-year, $20M deal worth up to $24M, source said. He gets $12M guaranteed in year 1. https://t.co/CbNrKjsysZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

The 49ers get a talent veteran edge rusher who’s produced nine or more sacks in the last four seasons. They land Floyd on a reasonable deal, but perhaps one the Bills were never capable of besting or at least matching.

In his one season with the Bills, Leonard Floyd shot out of the gates before a late-season cool down in terms or statistical production. Floyd finishes his tenure with Buffalo having made 32 tackles (21 solo), nine tackles for loss, and 19 quarterback hits; adding one pass defense, one forced fumble, and 10.5 sacks.

(stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference)

The reunion between Floyd and fellow edge rusher Von Miller wasn’t able to produce a Super Bowl appearance and victory for Buffalo, but it’s fair to wonder what could have been with a fully healthy Miller in that equation. Now, it’s up to Miller to pick up the pace and slack lost by the departures of his friend Floyd.

Even at 31, Floyd should still be productive for a Niners team that’s stacked with defensive front-seven talent. The key may be limiting his reps to stretch out his effectiveness late into the season. With Chase Young a free agent, Floyd is penciled in to start opposite Nick Bosa.

For now, it appears a youth movement is in play for the Buffalo Bills, perhaps with the goal of finding talent the team can retain through multi-year contracts via the NFL Draft.