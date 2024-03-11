Buffalo Bills re-sign DE A.J. Epenesa to two-year deal, per report

The Buffalo Bills are bringing back defensive end A.J. Epenesa on a two-year contract, per a report by Mike Garafolo.

As mentioned when discussing the departure of defensive end Leonard Floyd, it would appear on the surface as though One Bills Drive is prioritizing a youth movement at many key positions.

Garafolo shared that Epenesa’s “deal to remain with the #Bills has a base value of $7 million in the first year of the deal and can be worth a max of $20 million over two years, source says.”

Through Epenesa’s free-agent return to the Bills, the team manages to retain a player they invested key draft capital and time in developing.

During the 2023 NFL season, Epenesa saw a significant amount of growth in several phases of his game. He became a vertical nightmare for several quarterbacks, utilizing his prowess to time jumps perfectly and knock down or deflect the football in favor of the Bills.

In four seasons (58 games) to this point with Buffalo, Epenesa has made 64 tackles (41 solo), 19 tackles for loss, and 33 quarterback hits; adding two interceptions, one touchdown return, 15 pass defenses, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and 15.5 sacks.

(stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference)

Last season was Epenesa’s best in terms of making game-changing plays. He snared both of his career interceptions, scored a 32-yard interception return, and added on to his forced fumble and fumble recovery ledgers. In short: It appeared as though things finally began to click for Epenesa, who seemed far more comfortable playing at last season’s weight compared with prior season’s litmus tests carried out by the team.

At times during the 2023 season, calls for Epenesa to see the field over edge rusher Von Miller were frequent and loud. While appearing in 15 games during the regular season, he only started one game last season — and saw a 41% defensive snap rate share on the season.

With Floyd now headed for San Francisco, it would seem as though Epenesa is one step closer to playing a more significant role along the edge of Buffalo’s defensive line with Miller and defensive end Greg Rousseau. This contract affords A.J. Epenesa the opportunity to bet on himself in the short term.