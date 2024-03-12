Monday at noon marked the beginning of what the NFL refers to as the legal tampering period for free agency, and the Buffalo Bills took care of some of their own internal free agents during what was a busy day for the team.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks examines the moves made by general manager Brandon Beane, including extending starting left tackle Dion Dawkins, re-signing defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, defensive end A.J. Epenesa, and defensive back Cam Lewis, and restructuring the contracts of quarterback Josh Allen and tight end Dawson Knox.

Bills make a flurry of moves

Get up to speed on all the roster moves made by Buffalo on Monday, including the late-night news that the Bills and starting defensive tackle DaQuan Jones came to terms on a new two-year deal, that Pro Bowler Dion Dawkins will remain with the Bills through 2027, and that defensive end A.J. Epenesa and defensive back Cam Lewis were each re-signed on two-year deals.

QB Josh Allen restructures his deal to free up cap space

In a long-anticipated move, star quarterback Josh Allen agreed to restructure the terms of his contract, freeing up $16.7 million in salary cap space while giving Brandon Beane more cap flexibility to shore up the team’s roster this offseason.

Former Bills Gabe Davis, Mitch Morse, Leonard Floyd find new teams

Wide receiver Gabe Davis and center Mitch Morse agreed to deals with the Jacksonville Jaguars, while edge rusher Leonard Floyd will suit up for the San Francisco 49ers in 2024.

