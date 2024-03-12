AFC East Roundup: Free agency

We’re about to enter the most exciting time of the NFL offseason — free agency. Having begun this past Monday, players can talk to other teams through their agents only, however they can’t officially sign until the start of the league year at 4 p.m. EDT on Wednesday.

Free agency tends to give an early indication on how aggressive your team will be going into the season, Fans start to set their expectations for the season based on free-agency moves their team makes. For the AFC East, which positions will be on their wish list?

When it comes to the Buffalo Bills, there are two directions the team can go in free agency. One option is to target the defense after releasing safety Jordan Poyer and cornerback Tre’Davious White (move is official on Wednesday), plus starting safety Micah Hyde is an unrestricted free agent. The good news is the safety market is deep this season with players such as Justin Simmons and Budda Baker. Additionally, Buffalo could still be hopeful to bring back Tim Settle or Linval Joseph. The other option for Buffalo is to attack the receiver position in free agency. Gabe Davis is headed for the Jacksonville Jaguars and Stefon Diggs at age 30 is the oldest player on offense. Some intriguing names are perhaps D.J. Chark Jr. and Josh Reynolds. Buffalo does have 11 picks coming up in the draft so it’s unclear how aggressive we will see the team be.

The New England Patriots have already made a couple moves to prevent some of their own from hitting free agency. Tight end Hunter Henry and receiver Kendrick Bourne agreed to new deals with the team before they hit the open market this week. Early indications are that they are going to be aggressive for receiver Calvin Ridley. Ridley had a great season in Jacksonville having over 1,000 yards and eight touchdowns. The Patriots have been looking for a true number-one target for a few seasons now, and Ridley would certainly fit that bill. After trading Mac Jones, it appears that the team will use the third overall pick for a hopeful franchise quarterback. Early in the week, it was announced that the Patriots and Jacoby Brissett were set to reunite.

Down in Miami, the Dolphins have some big names from their defense hitting the free-agent pool. The team was unable to come to terms with linebacker Jerome Baker or Christian Wilkins. Look for the team to zero in on that side of the ball. There were already some initial reports that there was interest in signing Jordan Poyer as well. Sticking with the secondary the team will be looking for a dominant cornerback to pair opposite of Jaylen Ramsey. Perhaps we see the team be aggressive and go after a J.C. Jackson or a veteran like Stephon Gilmore. Already, the Dolphins signed tight end Jonnu Smith who played last season with the Atlanta Falcons.

Protect Aaron Rodgers at all cost should be the message ingrained into the brains of the New York Jets. There’d no doubt that the offensive line wasn’t good last season and needs to vastly improve to protect their veteran quarterback coming off a torn Achilles. Tyron Smith is probably one of the best lineman on the market after spending his career with the Dallas Cowboys. If you want to go with a familiar face in the division perhaps it’s worth exploring former Patriots Trent Brown or Mike Onwenu on the line. Former 11th overall pick Mekhi Becton is a free agent if the team still has faith in their top pick from 2020. On the slim chance the team wants to look outside of the offensive line in the free-agent market, they could attack the receiver position as well to find a solid number-two option opposite of Garrett Wilson.