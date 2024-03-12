DaQuan Jones and Bills hammer out new 2-year contract, per report

During the early morning hours of Tuesday, defensive tackle DaQuan Jones let the world know he was back in business with the Buffalo Bills.

The crew over at Cover 1 were first to report the news that had Bills mafia on edge for days, weeks, and perhaps more.

Per the tweet, Jones and Buffalo agreed on a new two-year, $16 million contract. Additional details beyond that were as of yet unavailable.

BREAKING

The Bills have reached an agreement with DT DaQuan Jones (@RiDQulous_98 ). It’s a 2 year 16 million dollar deal.



Jones has been a force in the trenches over the last couple seasons and he remains in Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/J0j4SdUo5d — Cover 1 (@Cover1) March 12, 2024

Jones himself announced the news minutes after Cover 1’s tweet, stating a simple and effective “WE BACK!!!!! #GoBills”

DaQuan Jones has played an integral role along the interior of the Bills’ line the past two seasons, with him on an All-Pro pace through the first four weeks of 2023 in amassing 2.5 sacks and 10 total tackles.

With Jones on the field, defensive tackle Ed Oliver was at times impossible to defend, and the run defense performed at an elite level.

Jones then suffered a torn pectoral injury during the team’s Week 5 game hosting the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, UK. Initially feared lost for the season, Jones was placed on in-season Injured Reserve with the potential to return late in the year. Return Jones did after missing 10 weeks — Buffalo activating him on December 30 for the final home game of the season versus the New England Patriots.

While Jones’ return was anything but guaranteed given the Bills’ cap situation ahead of free agency, general manager Brandon Beane figured out what was needed to ensure he stayed in Orchard Park, NY.