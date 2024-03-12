A.J. Epenesa contract details slot him 60th among NFL edge rushers

The Buffalo Bills re-signed defensive end A.J. Epenesa prior to the start of free agency, keeping him away from other teams and adding a crucial piece to their DE rotation. We now have the details of the contract from Aaron Wilson of KPRC in Houston and Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic.

Epenesa gets a $4 million signing bonus and $2.56 million 2024 salary fully guaranteed. Nothing beyond the first year is fully guaranteed, but a large chunk of his 2025 salary fully guarantees at the start of the next league year, so there is an inflection point in 12 months.

Like most of general manager Brandon Beane’s contracts, there is a per-game roster bonus ($20k per game) and a $100,000 workout bonus annually.

There are incentives and escalators built into the deal for playing time and sacks that could add $4.05 million per season. We don’t have benchmarks on those at this time.

Several of the recent Bills contracts have used void years, and this one tacks on two in 2026 and 2027 to spread out the signing bonus to $1 million per season in accounting on the cap.

If you want perspective, it’s a one-year $7 million deal with a team option for a second season at $5 million. The $6 million per year average is 60th in the NFL among edge rushers, which shows it’s low-end starter or good heavy rotational money, with incentives that can make it decent starter money. (At one year, $7 million, it’s 52nd in the league on average.) Seems to line right up with Epenesa’s play in 2023.

Here are the yearly breakdowns:

2024

Prorated signing bonus: $1 million

Workout bonus: $100,000

Base salary: $2.56 million

Per-game roster bonus: $20,000 per game up to $340,000 ($300k LTBE)

Cap hit: $3.96 million

Total cash: $7 million

2025

Prorated signing bonus: $1 million

Workout bonus: $100,000

Base salary: $4.56 million

Per-game roster bonus: $20,000 per game up to $340,000

Cap hit: $6 million

Total cash: $5 million

Dead cap if cut: $3 million (before the league year starts)

Cap savings if cut: $3 million (before the league year starts)

2026

Prorated signing bonus: $1 million

Cap hit if not re-signed: $2 million

2027

Prorated signing bonus: $1 million (moved ahead to 2026 if not re-signed)