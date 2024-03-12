Buffalo Bills agree to terms with free-agent LB Nicholas Morrow, per report

The Buffalo Bills have agreed to terms with free-agent linebacker Nicholas Morrow, per a report by Mike Garafolo. The deal is reportedly for one year, per a source who shared the news with Garafolo. Additional details about the signing were not yet available, with the official start to free agency and the new league year just under 24 hours from the time of publishing this article.

The #Bills have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with LB Nicholas Morrow, source says. Morrow had 12 starts for the #Eagles last year, wearing the green dot as the defensive signal caller along the way. pic.twitter.com/hXFecTYrf4 — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 12, 2024

Morrow began the 2023 NFL season on the Eagles’ practice squad, eventually cracking their 53-man active roster by mid September. In total last season, Morrow made 12 starts at linebacker as the “defensive quarterback” for Philly — that is the one player on defense whose role it is to call the plays, and who dons the green-dot helmet. With the Eagles, Morrow played on a veteran minimum contract in 2023.

Nicholas Morrow has played in 94 NFL games, making 54 starts over the course of six seasons. The Bills will mark Morrow’s fourth team in as many seasons, though he began his NFL career spending four years with the Raiders (2017-2020).

In six NFL seasons, Morrow has made 465 tackles (334 solo), 43 tackles for loss, 20 quarterback hits, seven sacks, and one safety; adding three interceptions, 27 pass defenses, three forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

(stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference)

The immediate question most of Bills Mafia is bound to ask is what it means for linebacker Terrel Dodson’s future with Buffalo. Signing Morrow is likely fully independent of anything to do with Dodson, as well any other linebacker on the team. Following a season in 2023 where the linebacker room was devastated by injury to several starters and contributors, the team should be doing all it can to ensure they bolster the quality of the overall unit.

What many who didn’t glance at Nicholas Morrow’s career stats will be asking is: What does he bring to the field? Beyond competency and an ability to conduct the defense, he’s fully capable of making key plays. For example, this tackle: