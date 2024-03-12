Jordan Poyer signing one-year deal with Miami Dolphins, per report

Last Thursday, the Buffalo Bills parted ways with long-time safety and team captain Jordan Poyer, who still had one year remaining on the two-year contract he signed to return to the Bills last offseason.

On Tuesday news broke that Poyer was set to sign a one-year contract to play with the Miami Dolphins.

ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter was first to break the new of Poyer’s decision to join one of Bills Mafia’s biggest rivals.

Former Bills safety Jordan Poyer is signing with the Dolphins on a one-year deal, according to his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Kyle Lincoln. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024

Prior to signing a two-year contract to stay with the Bills last season, rampant rumors had Poyer landing with the Dolphins during the 2023 NFL offseason. One offseason later, the rumors were re-ignited and Poyer finally made prognosticators look wise.

For the Poyers, they spend a significant amount of time in Florida. As such, it’s an easy connection to make that Jordan would have some interest in playing down south. Unfortunately, that now means watching him play his brand of intelligent, tough football for Miami.

In seven seasons with the Buffalo Bills, Jordan Poyer made a household name for himself — perhaps the best to ever play strong safety for the Bills. Poyer was known for his instinctual play, and paired with free safety Micah Hyde to form what most observed to be the best safety tandem in the NFL. Poyer had a knack for making the big play during key moments in a game, and his intensity fed fueled the veins of his defensive team mates.

During his career with Buffalo, Poyer played and started 107 games, making 682 tackles (474 solo), 35 tackles for loss, and 15 quarterback hits; adding 11 sacks, 22 interceptions, one INT touchdown, 48 pass defenses, eight forced fumbles, and six fumble recoveries. Jordan Poyer was also voted first-team All-Pro in 2021, and was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2022.

(stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference)

Jordan will be missed. Most predicted and wished for him to retire as a Buffalo Bill. For now, that idea will have to be put on hold.