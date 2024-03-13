Post 2024 NFL Combine positional review: TE targets for the Bills

The 2024 NFL Scouting Combine positional review series stays on the topic of pass catchers, but this time features the tight end group. Remember, if you missed any of the previous articles in this series find them here:

The Bills have 2023 first-round pick Dalton Kincaid at the top of their tight end group and he figures to be an integral part of the offense in the next four seasons. Dawson Knox is a fan favorite and is going into the second year of his four-year contract extension he signed in 2022. Knox has been a solid player for the Bills but before the team re-worked his contract, he carried a $14.3 million cap hit in 2024 and that was set to increase to $15.4 million in 2025 and $15.9 million in 2026. The issue has been that Knox’s production doesn’t line up with his pay. Knox made it through Brandon Beane’s recent round of roster cuts in 2024 largely because he would have over a $20 million dead cap hit if he were to be released now. Next year, there is a potential out for the Bills as Knox’s dead cap would only be $7.8 million (prior to his restructure). Could the Bills draft a TE higher than we think this season because they’re preparing to cut Knox next year? We don’t know for sure, but with the only other TEs on the roster being Quintin Morris, who the Bills just re-signed to a one-year deal, and the others on a reserve/futures deal, the Bills might be enticed to pick a TE in this year's class to develop for a year before being relied on more in 2025.

Let’s dive in to look at who the Bills could consider for the tight end position in the 2024 NFL Draft.

For reference:

Day 1 = Round 1

Day 2 = Rounds 2 & 3

Day 3 = Rounds 4-7

Day 1 Considerations

I don’t think the Bills should draft a TE on Day 1.

Day 2 Considerations

I don’t think the Bills should draft a TE on Day 2, especially with no third-round pick.

Day 3 Considerations

Ben Sinnott (Kansas State)

Sinnott is a former walk-on who has developed himself into an NFL prospect with upside. He has good size at 6’4” and 250 pounds. He’s a better pass catcher than he is a blocker, but he can do both. His inline blocking needs to be developed more, but he has the ability to become better in that area. Sinnott will likely be gone somewhere in the fourth round and would be an interesting candidate for the Bills to develop if they decide Dawson Knox’s contract is too hefty down the road.

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 250 pounds

40-yard dash: 4.68 seconds

10-yard split: 1.59 seconds

Vertical jump: 40” (first)

Broad jump: 10’6” (first)

3-cone drill: 6.82 seconds (first)

20-yard shuttle: 4.23 seconds

Ben Sinnott is a TE prospect in the 2024 draft class. He scored a 9.72 #RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 32 out of 1116 TE from 1987 to 2024.



Pro day pending.

Tight coverage here from Safety Kamren Kinchens from @CanesFootball but a better catch by TE Ben Sinnott from @KStateFB #SeniorBowl pic.twitter.com/Lnpjsdhfen — B.J. Monacelli (@bjmonacelli) January 31, 2024

Erick All (Iowa)

Iowa has a long-running tradition of pumping out quality NFL TEs, and Erick All has the chance to be the next one on the list. All was invited to the combine but didn’t participate because he’s recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered in October of 2023. Passing medical tests at the combine would go a long way for All’s draft stock. All has a lot to prove to find himself sticking on an NFL roster but, when healthy, he has flashed field-stretching speed up the seam and the ability to be a decent blocker. I could see the Bills taking a late-round flyer on this tight end and giving him a “red shirt” season in his rookie year.

Height: 6’4”

Weight: 252 pounds

Erick All is a 6’5 252lb TE out of Iowa. He was Iowa’s leading receiver this past year before tearing his ACL. In addition to 2.62YPRR, his yardage market share was the highest by any Power 5 TE since 2008. I’d like to see him add more physicality, but he is a very fluid route… pic.twitter.com/EaFCXpiHTD — ImBearingDown (@ImBearingDown) March 4, 2024

Trey Knox (South Carolina)

If one Knox is nice, then two Knox would be better, right? The Bills could go Knox squared and take a chance late in the draft on Trey Knox out of South Carolina. Trey Knox is similar to the Bills’ Dawson Knox in that he is capable of being productive blocking and catching, but he doesn’t have elite talent in either category. Trey Knox would likely be featured on special teams and would have to compete with Quintin Morris for the final TE spot on the team if the Bills were to draft him.

Height: 6’3”

Weight: 240 pounds

Vertical jump: 32.5” (first)

Broad jump: 10’1” (first)

3-cone drill: 7.09 seconds (first)

20-yard shuttle: 4.54 seconds

Trey Knox running his first 40 pic.twitter.com/WSho6m5IyG — Andrew Lyon (@ALyon_SC) March 12, 2024

In summary

The TE position may be low on the priority list for the Buffalo Bills, and rightfully so, but it may be a more likely draft option than people think. I doubt the Bills will draft a TE before Day 3, but you never know.

Next up we review the RB position!