State of the Buffalo Bills’ roster: Tight ends

The Buffalo Bills entered the 2023 NFL season with a need for a big-time receiving target. Most assumed that they would draft a wide receiver. Some have since speculated that they really wanted a wideout, but once a run happened in front of them, general manager Brandon Beane decided to go draft an elite tight end prospect instead.

That means that, at least for the foreseeable future, the Bills are set at tight end. With two under contract long-term at a high salary cap number, there’s really no room for a big addition here. However, the team has a few intriguing young players who could fight for the last spot on the roster this summer.

In our final installment of the state of the Bills’ roster series, we discuss the tight ends.

Dalton Kincaid

Contract status for 2024: Signed; second year of four-year rookie contract ($3,051,596 cap hit; $10,985,745 dead-cap charge if released or traded)

Age: 24 (25 on 10/18/2024)

Playing time: 16 games (11 starts), 699 offensive snaps (60.1% of team total), 1 special teams snap (.23% of team total)

Key statistics: 91 targets, 73 receptions, 673 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns

What’s been somewhat lost in the conversation about Buffalo’s WR2 spot this offseason is that the team realistically already has its No. 2 target in the passing game on the roster. Kincaid looked pro-ready from the jump, and while it took some time for him to assimilate into the offense, once quarterback Josh Allen started treating him like a legitimate second option, the offense became much more consistent. Kincaid set the record for most receptions by a Bills’ tight end in franchise history — not just for rookies — breaking Pete Metzelaars’ total of 68 catches from the 1993 season. The arrow is pointing way up for Kincaid, who should only be better in his second season. If the Bills can add a legitimate outside receiver via the draft, it will help their second-year tight end to flourish.

Dawson Knox

Contract status for 2024: Signed; second year of four-year contract ($14.3 million cap hit; $20.28 million dead-cap charge if released or traded; 5.6% of total team cap)

Age: 27 (28 on 11/14/2024)

Playing time: 12 games (11 starts), 487 offensive snaps (41.8% of team total)

Key statistics: 36 targets, 22 receptions, 186 receiving yards, 2 receiving touchdowns

Just one year into signing a huge contract, Knox is already second-banana at his position. While it’s yet to be seen how offensive coordinator Joe Brady chooses to deploy his two tight ends given a full offseason to design the attack, one thing is clear: Knox’s contract is a whole helluva lot for a guy who will be second on the depth chart. He does a lot of things well, and he’s really improved as a blocker, but spending five percent of the total salary cap on a second tight end is a tough pill to swallow. The Bills have reworked that contract—something Knox had to agree to, which suggests it isn’t a restructure and instead something closer to a pay cut — but the exact contract details aren’t known at this time.

Quinton Morris

Contract status for 2024: Signed one-year contract on 3/8/2024; terms of the deal were undisclosed at the time

Age: 25 (26 on 1/21/2025)

Playing time: 15 games, 312 special teams snaps (72.6% of team total), 185 offensive snaps (15.9% of team total)

Key statistics: 3 targets, 2 receptions, 26 receiving yards, 1 receiving touchdown

Morris made a big play when it counted, catching what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown pass against the New York Giants back in October. Otherwise, he was the guy who played sparingly in what is a two-man show at tight end. Buffalo re-signed Morris as an exclusive-rights free agent, so negotiations were simple in bringing him back

Zach Davidson

Contract status for 2024: Signed; final year of two-year rookie contract ($799,500 cap hit; $4,500 dead-cap charge if released or traded; .31% of total team cap)

Age: 25 (26 on 7/15/2024)

Playing time: N/A

Key statistics: N/A

Davidson is a big dude with some upside, but perhaps the most interesting fact about him is that he began his collegiate career as a punter. He suffered a knee injury during OTAs last June and missed the entire season on Injured Reserve. He’ll likely stick around on the practice squad.

Tre McKitty

Contract status for 2024: Signed reserve/future contract on 1/22/2024 ($1.059 million cap hit; $4,500 dead-cap charge if released or traded; .41% of total team cap)

Age: 25 (26 on 1/12/2025)

Playing time: N/A

Key statistics: N/A

McKitty is a former third-round pick of the Los Angeles Chargers. He’s fast (4.7-second 40-yard dash at his pro day in 2021) and strong, and he has some good athletic upside. He has a shot to stick on the roster as the third tight end, but it will be a battle.

There really isn’t much to say here, nor is there much to be done. Buffalo is locked into Knox’s contract for at least one more season, and if they choose to kick some more of his salary down the road by restructuring the contract, it will ensure that he sticks around beyond next season, as well. Given his popularity with his teammates and his versatility within the offense, I expect that a restructure will happen (and it did). That could save the team at least $3 million right now, and while that isn’t a large number, every penny counts when you’re as tight to the cap as the Bills.

Kincaid is the clear breadwinner here, and the Bills need to ensure that he’s featured in the passing game next season. The team that everyone wants to model themselves after is the Kansas City Chiefs, and if Buffalo can utilize Kincaid the way that Andy Reid uses Travis Kelce, then it can only make Buffalo’s already excellent offense even better.

The battleground is on the back end of the roster, and I don’t know how much of a battle there truly is. Morris has been in the system for three years now, which should give him a leg up on both McKitty and Davidson. Of those three, the best athlete is McKitty, so if the Bills wanted to go a different direction, I’d think that’s where they’ll go. Unless, that is, they want Davidson to compete with Matt Haack at punter, which could be equal parts intriguing and hilarious.

I don’t expect a single addition here this offseason. Perhaps they’ll bring in a camp body via the undrafted free-agent route, but at least for one position, the Bills seem to be locked in here.