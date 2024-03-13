Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks examines how, through the beginning of the NFL’s legal tampering period for free agency, the Buffalo Bills and general manager Brandon Beane have been focused on retaining their internal free agents.

Buffalo retaining key internal free agents

Through the first two days of the legal tampering period, the Buffalo Bills have made it a priority to re-sign their own key internal free agents, agreeing on two-year deals with defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, defensive end A.J. Epenesa, and cornerback Cam Lewis.

Bills bringing in LB Nicholas Morrow

Buffalo has a deal to add a depth piece to their linebacker corps, bringing in Nicholas Morrow, who played in 15 games (12 starts) for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023, making 95 tackles (66 solo, 12 tackles for loss), while adding three sacks, five pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.

Even more Bills News

A run through the best remaining players available in free agency, learn where former Bills safety Jordan Poyer and running back Nyheim Hines landed in free agency, and more!

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings