Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks examines how, through the beginning of the NFL’s legal tampering period for free agency, the Buffalo Bills and general manager Brandon Beane have been focused on retaining their internal free agents.
Buffalo retaining key internal free agents
Through the first two days of the legal tampering period, the Buffalo Bills have made it a priority to re-sign their own key internal free agents, agreeing on two-year deals with defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, defensive end A.J. Epenesa, and cornerback Cam Lewis.
- Buffalo Bills re-sign DT DaQuan Jones & DE A.J. Epenesa to multi-year deals - newyorkupstate.com
- DaQuan Jones thinks the best is yet to come as he re-ups with Bills - Buffalo News
- Bills keep defensive mainstay DaQuan Jones with two-year deal - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Bills agree to terms with DT DaQuan Jones on two-year contract - BuffaloBills.com
- DaQuan Jones: “Taking It To New Heights” | BuffaloBills.com
- A.J. Epenesa aiming for ‘more sacks, more snaps’ in re-signing with Buffalo Bills - Buffalo News
- A.J. Epenesa: “A Team I Have A Lot Of Loyalty To” | BuffaloBills.com
- Backup safety Cam Lewis sticks with Bills on two-year contract - Buffalo News
- Bills re-sign defensive back Cam Lewis to two-year contract - WGR 550
- Bills agree to terms on a two-year deal with DB Cam Lewis - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills focus on signing own players to start 2024 free agency - Democrat & Chronicle
Bills bringing in LB Nicholas Morrow
Buffalo has a deal to add a depth piece to their linebacker corps, bringing in Nicholas Morrow, who played in 15 games (12 starts) for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023, making 95 tackles (66 solo, 12 tackles for loss), while adding three sacks, five pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.
- Source: Bills agree to one-year deal with LB Nicholas Morrow - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills add LB who has past interception on Josh Allen (5 things to know) - newyorkupstate.com
- Report: Bills signing linebacker Nicholas Morrow - WGR 550
- Bills sign free agent Nicholas Morrow: Here’s what to know about the linebacker - Democrat & Chronicle
Even more Bills News
A run through the best remaining players available in free agency, learn where former Bills safety Jordan Poyer and running back Nyheim Hines landed in free agency, and more!
- NFL free agency 2024 best available players, led by Calvin Ridley, Tyron Smith - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Bills-Dolphins rivalry gets spicier as Jordan Poyer agrees to deal in Miami - Buffalo News
- Ex-Bills S Jordan Poyer agrees to 1-year deal with Dolphins - ESPN
- Report: Browns agree to terms with running back Nyheim Hines - WGR 550
- Ryan O’Halloran: Running backs, guards changing teams highlight NFL negotiating window - Buffalo News
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Buffalo Bills agree to terms with free-agent LB Nicholas Morrow, per report - Buffalo Rumblings
- A.J. Epenesa contract details slot him 60th among NFL edge rushers - Buffalo Rumblings
- AFC East Roundup: Free agency - Buffalo Rumblings
- Jordan Poyer signing one-year deal with Miami Dolphins, per report - Buffalo Rumblings
- Nyheim Hines headed to Browns on one-year deal, per report - Buffalo Rumblings
- You have to see this: Bills HC Sean McDermott crashes Dion Dawkins’ zoom call - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...