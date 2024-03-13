Buffalo Bills 2024 free-agent rumors, signings, trades, news tracker

The Buffalo Bills are back at it, right in the thick of re-tooling and building their roster towards another run at championship glory — this vintage being the 2024 NFL season. While the months leading up to the regular season can be arduous and the clock seems to stand still, time moves quick if you stop to blink between NFL news headlines.

We’re already through the NFL Scouting Combine, with the 2024 NFL Draft on the horizon at the end of April. But before we can fully dive into the draft, there’s NFL free agency to swim through — and the new league year officially ushers in open season on available NFL talent at 4 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, March 13.

With so many transactions rocketing through the wires, you can count on Buffalo Rumblings to keep you in the loop and up to date on all that’s happening with the Buffalo Bills in free agency. Whether it’s players re-signing, new players arriving, or Bills free agents leaving for opportunities elsewhere, we’ve got you covered. As free agency progresses, we’ll have all the links you need to catch up on our content for each player, from signing announcements, to contract details, in-depth on-field analysis, trades, and more.

Keep it locked in here with Buffalo Rumblings for all the latest the Buffalo Bills’ additions and subtractions!

Buffalo Bills 2024 NFL Free Agency Tracker

Free agents signed with Bills

QB Mitch Trubisky | article | contract details

P Matt Haack (1-year, $1.125 million) | article | contract details

LB Nicholas Morrow (1 year deal) | article | contract details

WR Mack Hollins (1-year deal) | article | contract details

Buffalo Bills players re-signed

Other Bills player moves

Rumored/reported interest, signed elsewhere

DT Foley Fatukasi hosted by Bills | article | signed with Houston Texans

Bills 2024 Free Agents

Bills Unrestricted Free Agents Signed Elsewhere

These players DO count in compensatory pick formula

Bills Released Players, Signed Elsewhere

These players DO NOT count in compensatory pick formula

Bills Free Agents Still Available

CB Tre’Davious White released ($10.2 million cap relief*) (will not count in comp pick formula)

S Micah Hyde

WR Deonte Harty released ($4.2 million cap relief) (will not count in comp pick formula)

WR Trent Sherfield

DT Jordan Phillips

DT Tim Settle

DT Linval Joseph

DT Poona Ford

DE Shaq Lawson

LB/ST Tyler Matakevich

LB Tyrel Dodson

RB Ty Johnson

RB Damien Harris

RB Latavius Murray

QB Kyle Allen

WR Andy Isabella

WR Tyrell Shavers

WR K.J. Hamler

WR Bryan Thompson

TE Tre’ McKitty

OL Richard Gouraige

OL Kevin Jarvis

DE Kameron Cline

CB Ja’Marcus Ingram

CB Kyron Brown

S Kendall Williamson

