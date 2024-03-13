Buffalo Bills 2024 free-agent rumors, signings, trades, news tracker

The Buffalo Bills are back at it, right in the thick of re-tooling and building their roster towards another run at championship glory — this vintage being the 2024 NFL season. While the months leading up to the regular season can be arduous and the clock seems to stand still, time moves quick if you stop to blink between NFL news headlines.
We’re already through the NFL Scouting Combine, with the 2024 NFL Draft on the horizon at the end of April. But before we can fully dive into the draft, there’s NFL free agency to swim through — and the new league year officially ushers in open season on available NFL talent at 4 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, March 13.
With so many transactions rocketing through the wires, you can count on Buffalo Rumblings to keep you in the loop and up to date on all that’s happening with the Buffalo Bills in free agency. Whether it’s players re-signing, new players arriving, or Bills free agents leaving for opportunities elsewhere, we’ve got you covered. As free agency progresses, we’ll have all the links you need to catch up on our content for each player, from signing announcements, to contract details, in-depth on-field analysis, trades, and more.
Keep it locked in here with Buffalo Rumblings for all the latest the Buffalo Bills’ additions and subtractions!
Buffalo Bills 2024 NFL Free Agency Tracker
Free agents signed with Bills
- QB Mitch Trubisky | article | contract details
- P Matt Haack (1-year, $1.125 million) | article | contract details
- LB Nicholas Morrow (1 year deal) | article | contract details
- WR Mack Hollins (1-year deal) | article | contract details
Buffalo Bills players re-signed
- DE A.J. Epenesa | article | contract details
- DT DaQuan Jones | article | contract details
- S Taylor Rapp | article | contract details
- TE Quintin Morris | article | contract details
- DB Cam Lewis | article | contract details
Other Bills player moves
- CB Rasul Douglas restructured ($2.5 million cap relief)
- EDGE Von Miller pay cut ($8.6 million cap relief) | contract details
- OL Ryan Bates traded to Chicago Bears in return for 2024 fifth-round pick
- OL Connor McGovern 2024 salary conversion ($3.74 million cap relief)
- OL David Edward extension (2 years, $6 million) | contract details
- TE Dawson Knox, Bills agree on reworked contract | contract details
- LT Dion Dawkins signs 3-year, $60.5 million contract extension
- QB Josh Allen restructures contract for 2024 and we have all the numbers
Rumored/reported interest, signed elsewhere
- DT Foley Fatukasi hosted by Bills | article | signed with Houston Texans
Bills 2024 Free Agents
Bills Unrestricted Free Agents Signed Elsewhere
These players DO count in compensatory pick formula
- WR Gabe Davis signed with Jacksonville Jaguars
- DE Leonard Floyd signed with San Francisco 49ers
- CB Dane Jackson signed with Carolina Panthers
Bills Released Players, Signed Elsewhere
These players DO NOT count in compensatory pick formula
- Jordan Poyer released ($5.5 million cap relief) | signed with Miami Dolphins
- Mitch Morse released ($8.5 million cap relief) | signed with Jacksonville Jaguars
- Siran Neal released ($2.9 million cap relief) | signed with Miami Dolphins
- Nyheim Hines released ($5 million cap relief) | signed with Cleveland Browns
Bills Free Agents Still Available
- CB Tre’Davious White released ($10.2 million cap relief*) (will not count in comp pick formula)
- S Micah Hyde
- WR Deonte Harty released ($4.2 million cap relief) (will not count in comp pick formula)
- WR Trent Sherfield
- DT Jordan Phillips
- DT Tim Settle
- DT Linval Joseph
- DT Poona Ford
- DE Shaq Lawson
- LB/ST Tyler Matakevich
- LB Tyrel Dodson
- RB Ty Johnson
- RB Damien Harris
- RB Latavius Murray
- QB Kyle Allen
Reserve/Future signings
- WR Andy Isabella
- WR Tyrell Shavers
- WR K.J. Hamler
- WR Bryan Thompson
- TE Tre’ McKitty
- OL Richard Gouraige
- OL Kevin Jarvis
- DE Kameron Cline
- CB Ja’Marcus Ingram
- CB Kyron Brown
- S Kendall Williamson
