Mack Hollins agrees to terms with Buffalo Bills, per report

The Buffalo Bills and veteran free-agent wide receiver Mack Hollins have a contract agreement in place, per a report by ESPN Senior NFL Reporter Jeremy Fowler.

With seven years in the NFL, the 6’4”, 221-pound, 30-year-old Hollins brings experience and size to the table — having played for four different teams before landing with the Bills.

Fowler followed up his tweet to announce that the contract is an “(e)xpected one-year deal worth up to $3M for Hollins, a core special teamer who has 75 catches for 941 yards over the last two years.”

Hollins, who played collegiately at North Carolina, was originally selected in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. He rebounded between two NFL teams at a decent clip (Philly—>Miami—>back to Philly—>back to Miami) between 2017 and 2021 before settling in with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022.

While with Vegas, Hollins began to more fully blossom as a receiving threat. In his lone season catching passes for the Raiders, Hollins appeared in 17 games (starting 16), catching 57 passes (94 targets) for 690 yards with four touchdowns; adding four rushes for 40 yards.

Hollins spent the 2023 season as a member of the Atlanta Falcons, where he experienced a decline in production playing within an underwhelming passing attack. For his career, Hollins has caught 131-of-222 passes for 1,691 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Mack Hollins is also a proficient blocker and brings talent as a special teams player to the Buffalo Bills, which will come in handy after the team parted ways with their gunner in defensive back Siran Neal.