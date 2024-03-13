Cam Lewis contract details are barely more than NFL minimum deal

The details are in for the Bills Bills’ extension of safety Cam Lewis. Lewis, who has been on and off the roster over the past few years, spent all 17 games on the 53-man roster for the first time in 2023 and his contract guarantees the same in 2024 (barring injury).

The numbers are in from Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic and as you’d suspect from a role player, it’s a team-friendly deal. What was originall reported as a two-year, $4 million is actually a two-year, $3.1 million contract worth up to $4 million.

Lewis receives a $425,000 signing bonus as part of $1.55 million in full guarantees. That equals all of the base salary for the first season of the deal.

His salary is the league minimum for the next two seasons, but there are per-game roster bonuses of $7000 per game, up to $119,000. There is also a $25,000 workout bonus in each season.

There is no guaranteed money in the second year of the deal, as we said before, and the dead cap in 2025 is half the signing bonus ($212,500). If Lewis doesn’t make the roster in 2024, the team will still need to pay him $1.55 million minus whatever another team pays him.

These aren't factored in, but there are $450,000 in playing time incentives built in. They are Not Likely to be Earned in 2024.

Here are the yearly breakdowns:

2024

Prorated signing bonus: $212,500

Workout bonus: $25,000

Base salary: $1.125 million (fully guaranteed)

Per-game roster bonus: $7000 per game up to $119,000 ($119k LTBE)

Cap hit: $1,481,500

Total cash: $1,694,000

Dead cap if cut: $1,550,000

2025

Prorated signing bonus: $212,500

Workout bonus: $25,000

Base salary: $1.262 million

Per-game roster bonus: $7000 per game up to $119,000

Cap hit: $1,618,500

Total cash: $1,406,000

Dead cap if cut: $212,500

Cap savings if cut: $1,406,000