Siran Neal agrees to one-year deal with Miami Dolphins, per reports

Miami has now signed both Jordan Poyer and Siran Neal in back-to-back days

By Hunter Skoczylas
Las Vegas Raiders v Buffalo Bills Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Just one day after the Jordan Poyer news, the Miami Dolphins signed former Buffalo Bills special teams ace and defensive back Siran Neal, per ESPN’s Marcel Louis-Jacques. It’s a one-year deal, but the contract details are unknown at this time.

NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe originally reported that Neal met with the Dolphins on Tuesday night.

The 29-year-old Neal was a 2018 fifth-round pick for Buffalo and had been a crucial piece of their special teams unit. Due to cap-space issues, Neal was released on March 6. Neal appeared in 98 games since 2018, but totaled just 567 total defensive snaps.

Luckily for Buffalo, its gunner and special teams ace role may be filled now after signing wide receiver Mack Hollins this morning. Still, Neal was widely regarded as a top special teamer, and it will sting for us Bills fans to see both Poyer and Neal sporting the teal and orange next season.

The dynamic between quarterback Josh Allen and Poyer/Neal if and when they face off in a game that counts this fall will be must-watch TV for Bills Mafia.

