Former Bills CB Dane Jackson to sign with Panthers

Dane Jackson is moving on from the Buffalo Bills, per a report by Tom Pelissero who reported that the 27-year-old cornerback has agreed to terms with the Carolina Panthers.

Jackson was a seventh-round pick for the Bills in the 2020 NFL Draft and has spent the entirety of his four seasons in the league with Buffalo. However, he was among a long list of free agents whose contracts general manager Brandon Beane did not get extended — whether by Jackson’s choice or the team’s is unclear at this time.

Jackson, who played his college ball in Pittsburgh, moved from being CB2 in 2022 to being third on the depth chart last season. However, after an Achilles injury forced cornerback Tre’Davious White out for the season after just five weeks, Jackson found himself with a lot of playing time — appearing in 15 games during the 2023 season and starting six of those.

With a total of 52 games for the Bills, Jackson recorded 152 combined tackles, 28 passes defensed, three interceptions, and two forced fumbles during his tenure in Buffalo. The Panthers are getting an adequate cornerback with plenty of experience and a good depth piece for their defensive secondary.

