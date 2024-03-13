2024 NFL Free Agency open thread

The new league year has begun, with the official start of free agency having kicked off at 4 p.m. EDT today. Since the legal tampering period opened up this past Monday, teams have made plenty of moves in an effort to improve their rosters with experienced NFL talent.

Monday and Tuesday were especially busy days for the Buffalo Bills, while Wednesday has trended on the slower side concerning reported additions to the Bills’ roster. News broke early in the afternoon that One Bills Drive and free-agent wide receiver Mack Hollins had come to terms on contract agreement.

But will the Bills continue trying to bolster their receiving corps and add other unrestricted free agents? The likes of Calvin Ridley and even Tyler Boyd seem a bit too unrealistic at this time. Buffalo has had to do more work trimming salary from their cap overage than they’ve done signing players from outside the organization up to this point.

Still, the Los Angeles Chargers have parted ways with wide receiver Mike Williams and there are more than a handful within Bills Mafia who believe that’s the sort of move to be made. Are you among those in the boat wanting Mike Williams? Should the Bills continue searching free agency to offset the loss of Gabe Davis at WR2?

Beyond the Buffalo Bills, what sticks out to you most around the league and where certain marquee players have already reportedly (and officially) signed on to play?

Will quarterback Kirk Cousins change the Atlanta Falcons’ fortunes? Is running back Saquon Barkley the missing link to the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive attack? Will defensive tackle Christian Wilkins make the Las Vegas Raiders true force to be reckoned with on defense?

What about those Miami Dolphins, who parted ways with tons of players, only to sign a safety Jordan Poyer and defensive back Siran Neal?

Are you still bummed about cornerback Tre’Davious white and Mitch Morse being let go — with Morse rather quickly landing a job at center with the Jacksonville Jaguars?

If it has anything to do with free agency, this is your place to pace back and forth.