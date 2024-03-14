Through the first few days of the new NFL league year, Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has focused on retaining his own internal free agents, but on Wednesday, that changed, with the Bills made just their second external free-agent signing this offseason.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by introducing Bills fans to Mack Hollins, who adds some serious height to the team’s wide receiver corps.

Bills sign WR Mack Hollins

Hollins is a 6’4”, 221-pound wide receiver who spent last season with the Atlanta Falcons. During his six-year stint in the NFL, Hollins has played in 95 games (27 starts), making 131 catches for 1,691 yards and 10 touchdowns. His most productive season came in 2022 when, as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, Hollins hauled in 57 passes for 690 yards with four touchdowns. Hollins is also a skilled gunner on special teams, something the team needs after losing special teams standout Siran Neal.

State of the specialists

The Buffalo Bills will be looking for bounce-back seasons from kicker Tyler Bass and whoever wins the punting battle between Sam Martin and Matt Haack. Take a look at how the specialists fared last year.

Even more Bills News

Find out where former Bills Dane Jackson and Siran Neal wound up signing in free agency, go behind the scenes at the new Stadium Experience Center in Amherst, NY, and examine the proposed rules changes to the onside kick, instant replay and more!

