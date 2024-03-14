Buffalo Bills 2024 free-agent analysis: WR Mack Hollins

If you’ve ever been curious about the inner thoughts of a self-styled, semi-pro football analyst like myself this is the tangent for you. During this time of the year there’s a keenly felt pressure to have comprehensive information on players as quickly as possible. With a league employing about 2,000 players at any given time and many signings being depth players, let’s just say there’s good odds that the job of a self-styled, semi-pro football analyst is a lot like cramming for an exam at the last moment.

I’ll be candid. Mack Hollins was not on my bingo card. He’s never been on my bingo card. To give you comprehensive information on the man who’s now with the Buffalo Bills, I’m basically starting at zero when it comes to impressions of the guy. I’m typing this fairly late at night too, which means other people doing the same thing I usually do have already flooded social media with Mack Hollins impressions and GIFs. If I can’t be “first” thanks to my schedule for the night, and “comprehensive” is starting to look less likely, I can at least do things a bit differently than the other analysis-oriented content creators out there.

Let’s take a look at Mack Hollins with a “late-night-Skarekrow” lens.

Next Gen Stats Charts

Mack Hollins has been in the league since 2017, which would be 1 BJ in Bills-oriented calendars. That’s “One Before Josh” you weirdos. Get your mind out of the gutter. In that time, the NFL’s Next Gen Stats site has only three route charts for Hollins. Before we even take a look at the chart I’m about to share, the fact that a seven-year player has only three charts speaks volumes. I did a video on how stat nerds are like Neo trying to sort through The Matrix by staring at numbers, and this is a good example of that come to life.

Next Gen Stats doesn’t track every game for every player with their receiving charts — but overall the more targets a receiver sees, the more likely they are to put out charts. To compare to Hollins, Bills fans often felt like Gabe Davis disappeared during the 2023 season. There are seven 2023 charts for Davis. Trent Sherfield has two charts from 2023. Andy Isabella has four career charts. Put simply, three charts in seven seasons is a strong indicator Hollins’ past teams have seen him as a depth player.

But Skare, we could have gleaned that from stats like targets, receptions, etc. That’s true, so why use charts? A couple reasons, the first of which I’ll pull in one of his three to illustrate:

I’m a big fan of route charts, because a picture in this case is indeed worth 1,000 words. When NGS elects to make these, they track the full route for every target a receiver has in that particular game. This shows at a glance a good idea of what the coaching staff trusts a player to run as far as route trees, as well as what routes the quarterback felt comfortable attempting a throw too. Good diversity on the chart is always a positive. Despite only three charts, Hollins’ route trees show good diversity. Teams trust him to run a decent variety of routes.

Why else discuss his career in terms of “charts” then? There’s actually a bit of disparity here between charts and other data. His 2022 and 2023 seasons show a good volume of games in which he received 60% or higher of his team’s offensive snaps. That’s around where I’d call a receiver either a “starter” or at least major contributor. In 2022 in particular he’s labeled as a starter in all but one game, and played 86% or higher in every single contest. It’s actually pretty wild he only has three charts. That’s a lot of playing time. More on that below.

Targeted Air Yards

I could write a ton about stats, but I want to discuss Target Air Yards or TAY, which is something I focused on heavily the last time I talked about Gabe Davis. The short version is that Davis has historically had a very high TAY or average depth of target, which correlates pretty directly with a lower catch rate. I noted in my Davis analysis that he had a pretty normal catch rate when adjusted for TAY.

Hollins had enough targets to show up on the Next Gen Stats lists for 2022 when he was with the Las Vegas Raiders, which is the year I’ll focus on for this section. Hollins had a TAY of 12.7 yards, which was the 19th highest average depth of target in the league for qualifying receivers (45 target minimum). Incidentally, Davis led the league in 2022 with 15.9 TAY. Of those top 19 players, only five had a higher catch rate than Hollins at 60.64%. No one in that group had higher than 65.96% (Devante Parker with 15.7 TAY).

What do those numbers translate to? Hollins wasn’t a pure deep-threat specialist, but he leaned very hard toward deep-threat specialist as opposed to a safety-valve type receiver in the slot. Of the group that would be called deep threats, he had a good catch rate.

Making things more interesting, Next Gen Stats also tracks the average amount of separation receivers have over their competition. In the deep-threat grouping, the majority of players are under three yards of separation. This makes sense as these receivers would be mostly running straight lines (relatively speaking) with little ability to break ankles and gain big cushions.

In the top-20 receivers for TAY only two players had 3.0 or higher of separation. Hollins with 3.0 and Tyquan Thornton with 3.1 who had exactly 45 targets in 2022 to qualify for the metric, meaning a couple outliers would be more likely to skew things. Hollins had 94 targets if you’re curious.

If we look at the top 31 receivers in TAY to get a cutoff of 12.0 TAY or higher, we add only three more names to the 3.0 or higher separation club. Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Elijah Moore. Please note that Hill leads this trio with 12.2 TAY, a full half-yard behind Hollins. Despite these players’ reputations as deep threats, Hollins was on average targeted further down the field. And all of the above look like slot receivers in comparison to what Buffalo expected of Gabe Davis. That’s barely an exaggeration.

To translate this data, Hollins had a knack for creating space on deep routes. He was able to do it consistently enough to make the stats pretty definitive on the matter, with enough data to make outliers unlikely to skew things significantly.

The Final Straw

I know, I know. I didn’t give you any GIFs. Just type “Mack Hollins” into the search bar in X/Twitter and you’ll have your fill of them. There are plenty that highlight his blocking ability and hint at contested-catch ability and deep-threat opportunities. A lot of the visuals from these are in line with the data. Plenty of snaps but not always targets. Respectable route tree. Respectable catch rate when adjusted for average depth of target.

There are also a lot of opinions on Hollins’ eccentric takes on life, with Del Reid of 26 Shirts finding himself having to explain a comment after cat lovers across the social media sphere raised their collective eyebrow (he doesn’t hate cats, it’s all fine).

Mack Hollins is a depth addition in Buffalo as he has been everywhere else. Expect Buffalo to add a receiving threat to complement Stefon Diggs with Hollins more of a rotational piece or injury fill-in. I could also see Hollins as a sub-package addition with some possible upside. Did I mention he’s 6’4” and by height alone he adds a nice element for jump ball and Hail Mary situations?

Add in special teams experience and it’s easy to see the rationale behind the signing. Perhaps the Mack Hollins addition doesn’t move the needle for you, but my opinion of the offseason remains. When you’re as good of a team as Buffalo has been for the last few years, the needle staying put should be considered a positive.