Ty Johnson plans to re-sign with Buffalo Bills, per report

Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson is here to stay, as ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that the 26-year-old 2019 sixth-round draft pick plans to re-sign with the team after some solid production in rather limited snaps in 2023.

Sources: #Bills plan to re-sign RB Ty Johnson.



Johnson has 1,787 career yards (730 receiving) and eight touchdowns. pic.twitter.com/llxnvZ02Ra — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 14, 2024

Johnson, who played college football at the University of Maryland, signed with the Bills last August only to be waived and eventually re-signed to the practice squad in a matter of weeks. Once then-interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady took over following the dismissal of Ken Dorsey, Johnson began to see consistent playing time and provided a nice one-two punch when running back James Cook needed a breather.

The 2023 stats don’t necessarily jump off the paper, as Johnson finished with 194 scrimmage yards and one receiving touchdown in 10 appearances — but it’s a good sign that Buffalo wanted to bring him back quickly and the more time he spends with the offense and Brady this offseason, the better.

Nonetheless, these small moves aren’t league-changing by any means but the familiarity and playmaking ability of Johnson is enough to get excited about what he can do in this offense after spending an entire offseason with them.