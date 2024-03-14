New numbers for Buffalo Bills CB Kaiir Elam, QB Mitch Trubisky

Buffalo Bills cornerback Kaiir Elam is changing jersey numbers for the 2024 season, and quarterback Mitch Trubisky will not be wearing the number 10 during his second stint as Josh Allen’s benchmate.

Elam is giving up the No. 24 jersey that he’s worn since being drafted by the Bills in 2022. When he takes the field this season — whether that’s in the starting lineup or as a depth player behind Rasul Douglas and Christian Benford is yet to be seen — it will be with the number five on his back.

Couple of jersey updates. Kaiir Elam changing his jersey number to 5 for this upcoming season (was 24). Mitch Trubisky will wear 11 this season (was 10 in first stint with #Bills). — Chris Brown (@ChrisBrownBills) March 13, 2024

Elam, who was Buffalo’s first-round draft pick in 2022, wore the number-five jersey during his college days at the University of Florida. When Elam joined the Bills, the number belonged to Matt Barkley. Elam didn’t switch numbers last season, leaving the jersey available for Leonard Fournette who joined the Bills’ practice squad mid-season.

With Fournette being released before the end of the 2023 season, the number was available again, and this time Elam, who’s looking for a fresh start after a disappointing season that saw him buried on the depth chart and a visit to the in-season Injured Reserve list, is taking it.

As for Trubisky, he’s back on the bench beside Allen and this time he’ll be wearing number 11. Ten has been Trubisky’s number for his entire football career, with the quarterback having worn it during his college days at North Carolina and throughout his years with the Chicago Bears. Trubisky had the number-10 jersey when he was with the Bills in 2021 and then for his two seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But, now that Buffalo 10 jersey belongs to wide receiver Khalil Shakir. So, for the first time ever, the 29-year-old quarterback will have a different number.