Former Buffalo Bills LB Tyrel Dodson signing with Seattle Seahawks

The Buffalo Bills continue to watch players from last season’s roster land with new teams during the first few days of 2024 NFL free agency. Thursday evening, Jordan Schultz with Bleacher Report shared that free-agent linebacker Tyrel Dodson was signing a contract to play for the Seattle Seahawks.

Dodson found a perfect opportunity to capitalize off his first season of significant playing time in 2023 — a season that Schultz rightly referred to as being “career-best” for Dodson.

BREAKING: Free agent LB Tyrel Dodson is signing with the #Seahawks, source tells @BleacherReport.



Dodson, 25, comes off a career-best season with the #Bills, recording 8 TFLs, 2 PBUs and 2.5 sacks. pic.twitter.com/uXan1EIbF3 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 14, 2024

Dodson entered the NFL with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M in 2019. He struggled to see the field on defense early in his tenure with Buffalo, instead finding a home on special teams early and often while honing his skills behind the scenes.

Dodson found increased opportunities with a couple seasons under his belt, but visibly struggled at times to fully integrate into either linebacker role. His best ability with Buffalo was as a run stuffer, and he brought the hammer with great force more often than not. Dodson came into his own during the 2023 NFL season, with the game appearing to have slowed down for him in most areas.

In his final season with the Bills (starting 10 of 17 games), Dodson posted 74 tackles (57 solo), eight tackles for loss, and six quarterback hits. Dodson added two pass defenses, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and 2.5 sacks. The Bills turned to Dodson after the linebacker room suffered extensive injuries, to nearly every ‘backer — including Dodson.

In four seasons playing with Buffalo’s defense mostly in a reserve role, Dodson made 143 tackles (102 solo), 11 tackles for loss, and seven quarterback hits; adding four pass defenses, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries, and 4.5 sacks. He appeared in 59 games, starting 15.

(stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference)

On Wednesday, the Bills signed free-agent linebacker Nick Morrow who played for the Philadelphia Eagles last season.