WR Curtis Samuel signing three-year deal with Buffalo Bills, per report

Late in the afternoon on Thursday, news broke that the Buffalo Bills and free-agent wide receiver Curtis Samuel had come to an agreement on a three-year contract, per a report by ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

Per Schefter, the “$24 million deal (is) worth up to $30 million, including $15 million guaranteed,” citing a source who shared the details with him.

Former Commanders WR Curtis Samuel is signing a three-year, $24 million deal worth up to $30 million, including $15 million guaranteed, with the Buffalo Bills, per source. pic.twitter.com/OVbYnD4MXn — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2024

There is a fair bit of familiarity between Samuel and Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady, as well general manager Brandon Beane. Samuel was a wide receiver with the Carolina Panthers when Brady was the offensive coordinator during the 2020 NFL season. During Beane’s last season with the Panthers in 2016 — in which he was the assistant general manager — Samuel was drafted by the team at pick 40 in Round 2 of the NFL Draft.

With Carolina, Samuel played in 53 games (32 starts), making 185 receptions (293 targets) for 2,087 yards (11.3 y/r) with 14 touchdowns. Samuel was also a dangerous runner, with 72 attempts for 478 yards and five touchdowns.

Samuel spent four seasons with the Panthers, before signing his first free-agent contract in 2021 to play for Washington. In three seasons playing for Washington, Samuel played in 38 games (26 starts), reeling in 132 receptions (192 targets) for 1,296 yards (9.8 y/r) with eight touchdowns; adding 49 rushing attempts for 237 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

In seven seasons (58 starts in 91 games), Curtis Samuel has made 317 receptions (485 targets) for 3,383 yards (10.7 y/r) with 22 touchdowns; adding 121 rushes for 715 yards and seven touchdowns.

(stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference)

When considering the quarterbacks Samuel has caught passes from, his stats begin to stand out even more. His best seasons were with the Panthers, where he played alongside quarterback Cam Newton most often. However, there was also Kyle Allen, Taylor Heinicke, Will Grier, Teddy Bridgewater, P.J. Walker tossing footballs in Carolina. With Washington, the situation at QB was often in upheaval, featuring Heinicke again on and off, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Garrett Gilbert, Carson Wentz before stabilizing with Sam Howell.

It’s worth noting that Samuel’s best professional season to this point was in 2020 (with Brady as his OC), and his quarterback was Teddy Bridgewater. As for his second-best season (2022), he caught passes from a combination of Heinicke (9 games), Wentz (7 games), and Howell (1 game).

Now, Samuel finds his way to Orchard Park, NY and will benefit from far greater stability at quarterback with Josh Allen. He joins a team in desperate need of a more nuanced attack from the wide receiver position, even when considering WR1 Stefon Diggs and dynamo slot receiver Khalil Shakir. At the NFL Scouting Combine, Samuel ran a 4.31 40-yard dash. He’s not the largest target at 5’11” and 195 pounds, but that hasn’t limited his role or production.

In looking over Samuel’s career stats, it’s clear that he brings a diverse skill set to the field as a team’s fringe WR2, or featured WR3/slot weapon. He’s never had a season at 1,000 yards receiving, but in 2020 he had 851 receiving yards and 200 rushing yards with five total touchdowns.

It may be too soon to pencil Curtis Samuel into any single receiver role, which also means the door should not be closed on the Buffalo Bills adding to the room via the 2024 NFL Draft. Whether that comes to fruition or not, they now have a proven NFL veteran under contract to join Diggs and Shakir, plus dynamic tight end Dalton Kincaid.

Samuel’s biggest question mark has been his health, with seven documented injuries in his seven-year career. In total, Samuel has missed 18 game, though reportedly none since last in the 2021 season.

Curtis Samuel averaged 9.08 mph within the first second of his routes in 2023 (i.e., his "burst"), 3rd-quickest in the NFL (min. 300 routes).



Bills wide receivers averaged a 7.95 mph burst last season, 29th in the NFL (Gabe Davis: 8.25 mph; Stefon Diggs: 7.73 mph).#BillsMafia https://t.co/e43I5ts3Hb pic.twitter.com/QpLyvvGO2G — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) March 14, 2024

What do you think, Bills Mafia — does this signing move the needle at wide receiver for you?