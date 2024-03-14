Trent Sherfield signs one-year contract with Minnesota Vikings, per report

Wide receiver Trent Sherfield is departing Western New York. At least for the 2024 NFL season, he’ll be clad in purple after signing a free-agent contract with the Minnesota Vikings.

Sherfield spent a single year in Buffalo after stops with the Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, and Arizona Cardinals.

Alec Lewis, who covers the Vikings for The Athletic has indicated that the deal is for one year and worth $1.79 million. That’s a number that even the cap-strapped Buffalo Bills likely could have matched, signaling that One Bills Drive had decided Sherfield was not in their plans for 2024.

The #Vikings have agreed to terms with WR Trent Sherfield, source says. It’s a one-year deal worth $1.79 million. — Alec Lewis (@alec_lewis) March 14, 2024

While Sherfield did see a smattering of games with respectable time on the field, this didn’t translate to targets or receptions with Buffalo. Much of Sherfield’s elevated play time came in blowout games like contests against the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys. Sherfield also saw increases at the end of the year likely in no small part due to the injury to wide receiver Gabe Davis.

While Sherfield’s contribution as a pass catcher never took off, he did provide a key role as a down-field blocker as well as playing on special teams. Trent Sherfield may best be remembered by Bills Mafia for his rather incredible touchdown catch against the Miami Dolphins in Week 18 of the 2023 NFL season. It’s a fond memory for many reasons, and perhaps the best way to remember his time with the Bills.

And in a rare bit of perfection, this play by Sherfield while with the Dolphins might bring back a few memories. In the end, Sherfield was known for helping Buffalo before even joining them.

Buffalo has already begun reworking their receiving corps with the likes of Mack Hollins — with consistent expectations of the Buffalo Bills adding more ammo to the skill position arsenal in the upcoming draft.