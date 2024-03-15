For the second straight day in free agency, the Buffalo Bills added to their wide receiver room, with Buffalo bringing in Curtis Samuel to give quarterback Josh Allen another dynamic weapon.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks introduces you to Curtis, a world-class speedster who is great after the catch, should provide a big lift to Buffalo’s passing game, and has familiarity with general manager Brandon Beane, head coach Sean McDermott, and offensive coordinator Joe Brady from their time together with the Carolina Panthers.
Bills land WR Curtis Samuel in free agency
Late Thursday afternoon, the Buffalo Bills and free-agent wide receiver Curtis Samuel came to terms on a three-year, $24 million contract that includes $15 million guaranteed and could be worth up to $30 million through various incentives.
Samuel’s explosiveness as a dual-threat player should add an interesting wrinkle to the Bills’ offense. For his career, in seven seasons (91 games, 58 starts), Samuel has hauled in 317 passes for 3,383 yards with 22 touchdowns. He’s also rushed for 715 yards on 121 carries with seven touchdowns.
Buffalo re-signs RB Ty Johnson
Last year, running back Ty Johnson was a pleasant surprise for the Bills, giving the team a spark on offense and as a kickoff returner. Buffalo is bringing Johnson back on a one-year deal after rushing for 132 yards on 30 carries, catching seven passes for 62 yards with one touchdown, and averaging 20.1 yards per return on eight kickoff returns.
Former Bills find new homes in free agency
We find out where linebacker Tyrel Dodson, wide receiver Trent Sherfield, and defensive tackles Tim Settle Jr. and Poona Ford landed in free agency.
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
